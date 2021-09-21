Facet Wealth Accelerates Growth With Key Hiring Of Shruti Joshi As Chief Operating Officer

BALTIMORE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facet Wealth , one of the fastest-growing fintech firms in the U.S. providing clients with services tailored to meet individual needs and improve overall quality of life through a no-minimum, flat-fee model, today announced that it has named Shruti Joshi as its Chief Operating Officer. Joshi, a proven Fortune 15 executive with a track record of driving efficient, rapid growth across multiple B2C and B2B businesses, will leverage her experience to guide Facet Wealth through its next phase of growth, as it continues on its mission to empower people to live more enriched lives by delivering a new standard of financial advice.

Shruti Joshi, Facet Wealth Chief Operating Officer

In her new role as COO, Joshi will be responsible for continuing Facet Wealth's growth by overseeing its overall go-to market strategy, defining and leading its unique end-to-end client experience, and helping to define new revenue stream opportunities for the company.

"Most people have questions about their finances and have not had access to the kind of financial advice they need," said Shruti Joshi, COO of Facet Wealth. "We provide an essential service that removes the stress of money from a person's life, and gives people the power of understanding all their choices and knowing they are making the right decisions across their entire financial life. I am so proud to be a part of the Facet Wealth team and to bring our mission to life."

Joshi comes to Facet Wealth with years of experience working with well renowned businesses such as Verizon, where she was responsible for customer acquisition, bringing the FiOS service to market, and achieving desired acquisition and efficiency targets. Prior, she held the role of Equity Partner / Director at Altman Vilandrie & Company, now Altman Solon, the world's largest global strategy consulting firm focused on telecommunications, media, and technology. There, she advised the world's largest recurring revenue businesses on the generation of efficient growth through the use of advanced analytics, strategy, and digital media.

"From day one we have sought to deliver a world-class financial planning experience to the people that the traditional firms ignore, and Shruti has a proven track record of accelerating growth and architecting best-in-class client experiences," said Anders Jones, Facet Wealth co-founder and CEO. "We are excited to bring Shruti aboard to build upon the infrastructure and growth she has already driven."

Additionally, Joshi is a former consumer tech founder who launched Compell'd, a peer-to-peer recommendation sharing business. She is skilled at driving development, having consulted businesses across varying industries on strategy building and driving rapid, efficient growth. This includes Facet Wealth, where she was an early investor and advisor.

Previously in her career, Joshi, who holds an MBA from the Columbia Business School, sat on the Board of Directors for Syntactx, now part of NAMSA, a pioneer in the medical device testing industry and is currently on the Advisory Board for TVision Insights, a leader in television performance metrics.

Facet Wealth also announced today the new hire of long-time Joshi associate, Liz Shader, as its Director of Growth Marketing. Shader most recently served as Director of Product Management for a peer-to-peer recommendation platform. Prior to that, she used her deep background in analytics and product marketing to lead teams at major companies across the insurance and consulting industries.

ABOUT FACET WEALTH:

Facet Wealth is the only company providing comprehensive financial planning services to Americans who want to improve their quality of life, using a no-minimum, flat-fee model based on clients' needs, regardless of their net worth. Since entering the market in 2016, Facet Wealths focus is on developing long-term, fiduciary relationships between clients and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals 1:1, so individuals have continuous access to financial guidance throughout their lifetime as new challenges or planning needs arise. With 75 percent of its clients never having worked with an advisor before, Facet Wealth proves that its versatile model is able to deliver. In recognition of their innovative approach and high-quality experience, Facet Wealth was named NerdWallet's "Best Online Financial Planning Service" in 2020.

Facet Wealth is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Their fair price, membership-based model delivers a premium, high-touch experience to all clients, regardless of net worth or assets under management (AUM). To date, Facet Wealth has raised $79 million in funding from Warburg Pincus, Slow Ventures, and others. Facet Wealth also provides a Financial Wellness offering for employers seeking to empower their employees with affordable, comprehensive financial guidance.

Facet Wealth is headquartered in Baltimore, Mayland with CFPs located across the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.facetwealth.com or find them on Twitter and LinkedIn.

