FaceTec 3D Liveness Passes Level 3 PAD & Level 5 IAD from both Ingenium and BixeLab

Completes all five levels of third-party liveness anti-spoofing lab testing in 2025

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec , the global leader in 3D biometric security software, announced that its 3D Liveness technology has successfully passed all five levels of comprehensive and rigorous security tests by independent, accredited labs, achieving 0% successful attacks across all PAD and IAD categories.

FaceTec is the first biometrics company in the world to pass all five levels of liveness attack testing, and the only biometrics company confident enough in its technology to operate a persistent $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program to prove its ongoing security in real-world testing.

This industry-first achievement reinforces FaceTec's global leadership in providing the most secure and accurate face verification technologies.

Comprehensive Testing Scope

The rigorous evaluations were conducted by independent, NIST/NVLAP and ISO/IEC 17025-accredited labs and security firms, and included:

Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) compliance under ISO/IEC 30107-3 (testing resistance to physical spoofs, like photos, videos, and masks)

Injection Attack Detection (IAD) (testing resistance to digital/system-level attacks, like deepfakes and emulators)

Face Matching Accuracy under ISO/IEC 19795-2

Biometric Subsystem Certification

Advanced Spoof Bypass Resistance

All PAD and IAD tests achieved 0% Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (0% APCER, successful attacks), demonstrating unmatched resistance to photos, videos, masks, deepfakes, injection attacks, and other threats, combined with high-accuracy 3D-to-2D/3D-to-3D face matching.

Australian organization, BixeLab , tested FaceTec software for Levels 1-3 and Level 5, with key results including:

0% APCER on all PAD attacks (e.g., printed & digital images/videos, Hollywood-quality masks)

100% rejection of 48 injection attacks (e.g., emulators, API tampering, virtual cams) across Android, iOS, and Web platforms

BixeLab is a biometric and digital identity testing laboratory providing independent assurance, certification, and evaluation services for government and private sector clients globally. BixeLab provides performance and bias testing, security evaluations like PAD, risk audits, and compliance testing against international standards. BixeLab is known for its accreditations from organizations like NIST's NVLAP.

For compliance with EU standards, Ingenium Biometric Laboratories tested FaceTec software for Level 3 and Level 5, with key results including:

0% APCER on Level 3 Masks

100% detection of injection attacks

>40 attack types (e.g., emulators, hooking, rooted devices)

BPCER met; tested on Android SDK v9.7.92

Ingenium is an independent, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and FIDO-accredited test laboratory, with accreditation granted by a national body that is a full signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA). Under the ILAC MRA and its link to the European co-operation for Accreditation (EA), the principle of "Accredited once, accepted everywhere" applies within the European Union: test reports and certificates issued by Ingenium and bearing the ILAC MRA mark from its signatory accreditation body are recognized as equivalent to those issued by any EA-member accreditation body in the EU.

Please find FaceTec's full third-party lab testing history 2017-2025, below:

facetec.com/FaceTec_3rd_Party_Testing_Report.pdf

Please find the test confirmation letters at the following links:

facetec.com/FaceTec_Bixelab_Level_1_Pass_Letter.pdf

facetec.com/FaceTec_Bixelab_Level_2_Pass_Letter.pdf

facetec.com/FaceTec_Bixelab_Level_3_Pass_Letter.pdf

facetec.com/FaceTec_Praetorian_Level_4_Pass_Letter.pdf

facetec.com/FaceTec_Bixelab_Level_5_Pass_Letter.pdf

A History of Biometric Security Industry Leadership

FaceTec also recently announced that it had successfully passed independent testing conducted by Praetorian Security for Level 4 Face Data Tampering, Reverse Engineering, and Attempting to Decrypt and Edit the Contents of a 3D FaceScan payload. The testing resulted in an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0%.

FaceTec's global footprint has continued to expand and currently provides its 3D Liveness and Matching software to large public and private organizations on six continents, processing more than 3.7 billion Liveness Checks annualized in banking/finance, government, international e-commerce and social networks, and more. Secure by design, FaceTec was developed to secure enterprise and high-risk, high-value environments in large-scale deployments.

Testing began with foundational matching certifications in 2017, and FaceTec was the first Liveness vendor in the world to pass Level 1 & 2 PAD certification in 2018/19. Since then, FaceTec has progressed to higher PAD/IAD levels, reverse engineering assessments, face matching evaluations, and regular recertifications on updated SDK versions.

This announcement is the latest in an influential history of industry firsts for the company, including:

First biometric security software to pass Levels 1 & 2 in 2018/19 testing by a NIST-approved lab

First to identify, and include in third-party testing, Levels 3-5

The first, and only, Level 1-5 public Spoof Bounty Program for Liveness Detection

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with additional staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Canada, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing 3.7 billion-plus 3D Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely bind, verify, and re-verify individuals based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR Codes, optical character recognition, Know Your Customer (KYC), and age estimation technology anchor the chain of trust in the IDV process for secure access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens of millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts — including high-resolution photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads — as well as against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all of which are now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only Spoof Bounty Program , FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com . For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected] .

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at <1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ® from standard 2D cameras

from standard 2D cameras UR ® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program certified Level 4 in Spoof/Bypass Security Testing

Level 1-5 Certified 3D Liveness Detection, and Level 4 Bypass Certification

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N deduplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser. FaceTec sample apps are also available for free testing at dev.facetec.com .

About UR Codes

FaceTec's UR Codes enable codeholders to prove their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges with high confidence, both in-person and remotely. UR Codes can contain embedded, digitally-signed biometric and legal identity information, ensuring privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information, visit the following resources:

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.