FaceTory Launches New Skincare Fridge

BREA, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading K-Beauty subscription brand, FaceTory , announced the release of their skincare fridge, The FaceTory Fridge , which will promote a new and improved way of doing skincare. The fridge is aimed at helping amp up the experience of products while also ensuring that items stay effective and last longer.

The idea of launching a skincare fridge came about when customers made it apparent that the cooling effect after leaving sheet masks in the fridge took their sheet masking experience to the next level. "Improving the experience of skincare is definitely something we want to encourage and having a dedicated place to store skin and body care items is essential. Some items are temperature sensitive and must be stored away from heat, sunlight, and humidity, yet the majority of people store their skincare in their restroom or in their actual fridge where bacteria can accumulate and contaminate products without the consumer knowing," Janice Chang, Head of Marketing, explained. "By having a reliable and sturdy place dedicated to their items, skin and body care products can be safely stored away, reviving the experience of the items as well as potentially extending the shelf life of products."

The coral pink skincare fridge has a 10-liter capacity, with 3 removable shelves, allowing the ability to store skin and body care items of different sizes. It also has either a warm or cool temperature option and includes AC/DC cables so customers have the freedom to choose how and where they want to store their products.

FaceTory strives to provide new and innovative products for their customers. The launch of the FaceTory Fridge visited the idea that skin and body care no longer has to be seen as a chore but instead can be seen as a time to pamper and cater to the health of skin.

FaceTory was founded in the U.S in 2016. This subscription company helps customers discover the latest hidden gems and trending K-beauty products through monthly deliveries of their curated boxes. Each month, FaceTory curates boxes catered to helping skin glow and stay healthy.

