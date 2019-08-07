FaceTory Launches Sheet Mask Line That Contains No Harsh Chemicals

BREA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The boom of the beauty industry has brought about a demand for clean beauty– and companies, like FaceTory , are responding to that demand. The leading K-Beauty subscription brand announced the release of their new plant-based sheet mask line, the FaceTory Everyday Masks, which provides customers with sheet masks that are not only gentle enough for everyday use but are also made with quality standards in mind.

"We understand and support the movement that clean beauty has produced. Consumers are looking closely at ingredient lists and are wanting to stay informed about what they're placing on their skin. In this case, we think it's crucial to acknowledge that certain natural ingredients aren't always safe and synthetic ingredients aren't always bad," said Janice Chang, Head of Marketing. "With that in mind, we created a line of sheet masks infused with key ingredients that are nutritious and beneficial to the skin."

The Everyday Sheet Mask line does not contain parabens, SLS, artificial dyes, denatured alcohol, ethanol, mineral oil, and artificial fragrances. Customers can shop the full collection on Facetory.com. The complete plant-based collection includes:

About FaceTory:

FaceTory was founded in the U.S in 2016 with the understanding that not all skin is the same and that every face has a different story. To address this, the company centers itself on providing and creating products that will fit each story's needs. FaceTory offers monthly deliveries of their curated boxes filled with the latest hidden gems and trending K-beauty products.

