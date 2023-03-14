FaceTory Solidifies Partnership with KeHE Distributors to Expand Product Distribution into Erewhon

FaceTory, a leading sheet mask, and skincare brand has partnered with KeHE; opening more doors for the brand through natural and organic retailers.

FULLERTON, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTory, a leading Korean beauty-inspired skincare brand, has announced a partnership with KeHE Distributors, a top natural and organic food distributor in North America, to expand product distribution across the United States.

The partnership with KeHE Distributors is a significant milestone for FaceTory, as it will allow the company to bring its innovative and high-quality skincare products to more consumers across the country–starting with their AM and PM Spot Fighter Blemish Patches which will be available at all Erewhon locations, including online, sometime between April and May of this year.

"Partnering with KeHE is a major milestone for FaceTory as we continue to see our products readily available in stores across the United States," says Emily Wong, FaceTory's Wholesale Manager. "With KeHE's expertise in the natural products industry, we are confident that this partnership will open up more accounts for us and broaden our customer base." KeHE Distributors has an extensive network of retail partners, including natural food stores, independent retailers, and specialty stores, making it an ideal partner for FaceTory.

Under the partnership, KeHE Distributors will begin distributing FaceTory's most popular AM and PM Spot Fighter Blemish Patches to Erewhon stores. The pimple patches are formulated with high-quality ingredients; they are vegan and cruelty-free, making them an excellent fit for KeHE's natural and organic food stores.

About KeHE:

KeHE Distributors is one of the leading natural and organic food distributors in North America, serving independent retailers, natural food stores, and specialty stores across the United States. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, KeHE Distributors is committed to bringing the best natural and organic products to its customers.

About FaceTory:

FaceTory was founded in the U.S. in 2016. Powered by skincare lovers, the Korean- American skincare company, understands that not all skin is the same and every face has a different story. FaceTory centers itself on creating gentle, clean, and affordable products that work. Standing by the philosophy that skincare should be approachable, affordable, and functional, they create products they can confidently recommend to loved ones, especially the FaceTory Fam!

