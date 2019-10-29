FaceTory's First Skincare Line Featuring Korea's Most Trending Ingredient: Artemisia

BREA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTory brings a new light to the skincare industry with their first-ever skincare products containing 50% Artemisia Capillaris extract. Also known as Artemisia or Mugwort extract, this key skincare ingredient is one of the best in Korea as it focuses on addressing the most common skin concerns– redness, inflammation, and dullness. In addition, this line is also listed under FaceTory Clean– the company's standard for clean beauty that consists of products that are free of skin-damaging harsh chemicals.

FaceTory Artemisia Balancing Light Facial Crème FaceTory Artemisia Pore Refining Toner Mist

"We developed two essential products in a routine–a toner/mist and moisturizer. These are two steps that are absolutely necessary when it comes to taking care of the skin," explains Janice Chang, FaceTory's Marketing Director. "We decided to bring in Artemisia as the key ingredient for this line as it's extremely loved in Korean skincare. Artemisia, or Mugwort, helps add moisture to the skin while clearing breakouts, calming redness and soothing irritations– it's really one of the best ingredients out there and we're happy to present our customers with skincare products that contain this beneficial ingredient!"

The Artemisia Toner Mist has a 2-in-1 function that allows users to have the option to apply it with a cotton pad or spray it on as a mist throughout the day. To complement the toner, The Artemisia Balancing Light Facial Créme is a lightweight, skin-balancing moisturizer that sinks into the skin and locks in hydration. The duo is designed to be gentle, skin-calming products that work well with all skin types and is especially recommended for oily skin types.

The Products:

Artemisia Balancing Light Facial Créme

Artemisia Pore Refining Toner Mist

FaceTory was founded in the U.S in 2016 with the understanding that not all skin is the same and that every face has a different story. To address this, the company centers itself on providing and creating products that will fit each story's needs. FaceTory offers monthly deliveries of their curated boxes filled with the latest hidden gems and trending K-beauty products.

https://www.facetory.com/

