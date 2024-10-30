Facets Fine Jewelry Unveils Exquisite Ring in Tribute to Lost Souls and Charity Support

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Irina Aran, creative director at Facets boutique in Park Slope and founder and President of Forever Neria ADHD , is excited to unveil a stunning ring that represents love, remembrance, and charitable giving. This thought-provoking work, which was handcrafted with the highest care and dedication, bears the mark of designer Irina Aran's profound emotional resonance. It was specifically made to resonate with the souls that have been lost.

This ring is a tribute to the next generation, designed by Irina Aran in memory of her brother Neria. It reflects her personal story and commitment to charity. The pear-cut diamond symbolizes strength and grief, reminding us of resilience in the Israeli community and embodying hope for the future.

"My mission to create an ADHD facility in honor of my brother, Neria, is driven by love and a commitment to help others. I believe everyone deserves compassion and support. Together, we can create a brighter future for those facing similar challenges, building a community where hope thrives and lives are transformed," says founder and President Irina Aran.

Beyond its emotional significance, this ring has a meaningful purpose. Irina Aran pledges to donate twenty percent of proceeds to support children with ADHD, driven by her love for jewelry and her connection to her late brother and the Israeli people. This cause holds a special place in her heart, reflecting her commitment to positively impacting underprivileged youth.

Rudy Rochman , Elizabeth Sutton and Lynda Levy prominent Jewish changemakers, express their support for the ring's mission.

"I want to embody what Irina is trying to bring to the world with this jewelry. It's not just a wearable piece; it carries a deeper meaning and story that we can share. I want to wear it and feel connected. Ultimately, my mission isn't just to promote the ring but to raise awareness and support youth with ADHD and help open a school," states Rudy.

"I admire the design and purpose of this initiative. The Jewish star and teardrop symbolize our resilience, and after a tough year, we find strength in unity. This initiative reflects overcoming trauma through faith and helping others," says Elizabeth Sutton.

"As an adult with ADHD and a deep love for Israel, I resonate with this mission. The ring embodies meaningful Jewish values, and the funds raised support a vital cause. I believe we can achieve great things together," stated Lynda Levy.

To commemorate ADHD Awareness Month, Facets is raising awareness for the cause. Wearing this extraordinary jewelry symbolizes resilience and supports those in need. The ADHD RING merges fashion with purpose, honoring Neria's legacy while donating 20% of proceeds to charity, fostering a more compassionate community.

At Forever Neria ADHD, we seek to alleviate the challenges of ADD and ADHD for children in our community by providing a safe haven that empowers them to pursue their dreams.

