FACIA Raises $1.2 Million in Funding to Drive Innovation in Liveness Detection Technology

LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FACIA , an industry leader in face recognition technology, has managed to raise $1.2 Million funding for expansion and further technological development. The UK-based start-up is on a mission to revolutionize digital security by offering lightning-fast user verification, with a response time of less than one second.

The funding was led by an angel investor, Programmers Force . Mr. Khurram A., CEO Programmers Force, believes in FACIA's vision of strengthening digital security and boosting security frameworks for organizations worldwide.

"Facial recognition technology is the future, and we strongly believe that Facia will be one of the pioneers in this industry. We want to help them expand, enter new markets and constantly innovate their technology to achieve groundbreaking results for the future of digital security." ~ Khurram A. , CEO Programmers Force



The funding will empower research and development initiatives and pave the way for facia's expansion into new markets, especially North America, Europe & MENA. Facia aims to become the leading provider of face recognition services globally, and to accelerate efforts towards increasing the overall accuracy and efficiency of its existing technology.

The face recognition industry will be worth $10.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.6 percent between 2020 and 2025. This presents significant opportunities for Facia to help businesses with their customer onboarding practices.

"We have created a product that supports business globally and ensures that they provide a seamless onboarding experience to their customers. Facia will revolutionize digital security, and we are indebted to those who support us, particularly Programmers Force." ~ Mujadad Naeem, CEO FACIA

Liveness Detection Technology is a significant component of digital security. Organizations have realized the importance of introducing such a measure to combat identity theft, unauthorized access and data breaches. Facia has the fastest liveness detection system, allowing businesses to provide a seamless onboarding experience to their customers.

Facia's facial recognition technology is already helping industries worldwide. It assists businesses in streamlining their processes and boosts security measures for various industries, including finance, retail, healthcare, and government services. Facia's technological capabilities allow them to devise and create solutions that are independent of any hardware requirements, and can be tailored according to the needs of a business.

About Facia:

Facia is a cutting-edge technology company that has established itself as a pioneer in liveness detection and face recognition technology. Facia's AI driven solutions are reshaping the digital security industry.

Facia's state-of-the-art AI and ML algorithms offer businesses secure and reliable biometric authentication solutions. Facia empowers businesses to onboard authentic customers in less than 1 second.

