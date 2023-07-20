FACIAL AESTHETICS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION

News provided by

Facial Aesthetics

20 Jul, 2023, 13:07 ET

Colorado medical spa of 30 years opens new clinic in Superior and announces further plans for expansion.

SUPERIOR, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial Aesthetics, Colorado's premier medical spa of 30 years, opens its fourth location in Superior, Colorado. The opening of this clinic will provide a convenient option for new and existing clients who wish to invest in their skin health and aesthetic wellness by seeking treatments in skin care, injectables and/or non-surgical body sculpting. The clinic is located at 602 Center Drive, Suite E, Superior, Colorado, 80027.

Continue Reading
Facial Aesthetics video
Facial Aesthetics video

"We are thrilled to be joining the Superior community" says Alysa Paul, Facial Aesthetics President. "This expansion allows us to conveniently share our 5-star aesthetic treatments with more of Colorado."

As the first to introduce injectables and innovative skin care technologies, Facial Aesthetics paved the way for non-surgical aesthetics in Colorado. With its three existing locations in Cherry Creek, Golden and Greenwood Village, Superior will operate by the same standard of excellence in talent, patient care, training, and results that many have come to know and expect from these clinics over the years.

Facial Aesthetics founder, Pamela Grossman RN, CANS, has been very proud of the growth she is witnessing of her medical spa model. She is excited about the future of these clinics, largely due to the team in place to make this growth happen. "It's not the products, but the people. While the device or product causes the result, it is nothing without the hands that know how to create the result. We spend a lot of time making sure our staff is the best of the best when it comes to treating patients with any procedure big or small. Our Superior staff is knowledgeable, experienced, and well- trained. Their talents make me very proud."

All clinicians undergo a detailed onboarding of training modules and practical experience that has been created by both Pamela and Facial Aesthetics Medical Director and world-renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. John A. Grossman – two trailblazing industry leaders unique to Facial Aesthetics.

"People in this area (Superior and surrounding cities) deserve the best" adds Paul. "We take our expertise, training and technology very seriously; and strongly believe that after 30 years in business, our tried-and-true medical spa will very positively impact the lives of our patients here."

The Superior clinic will offer all treatments including Botox, dermal filler, HydraFacial, DiamondGlow, spa facials, laser treatments, microneedling, PRP hair restoration, CoolSculpting Elite, CoolTone and more. With plans for a grand opening event in September, they look forward to serving their new community members by helping them achieve their aesthetic goals.

As the aesthetics industry grows, it's the intention of Facial Aesthetics to keep growing with it. "It's what makes us look forward to our next 30 years in business." Paul adds.

The clinic's 2023 plans for expansion include growth within both Colorado and the United States.

About Facial Aesthetics
Facial Aesthetics has been a trusted Colorado medical spa since 1992. From skin care to Botox and dermal filler, as well as body contouring procedures, they specialize in partnering with their patients to help them look and feel their best. Founded by two key thought-leaders, Dr. John A. Grossman and Pamela Grossman RN, CANS, Facial Aesthetics has been built on the knowledge, skills, and experience of these two aesthetic professionals that remain unrivaled in the industry today. Each member of their staff echoes their standard of excellence to create exceptional patient experiences. For more information, visit www.fabeautiful.com

Contact: 
Julia Sutton
Facial Aesthetics
[email protected]

SOURCE Facial Aesthetics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.