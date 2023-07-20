FACIAL AESTHETICS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION

Colorado medical spa of 30 years opens new clinic in Superior and announces further plans for expansion.

SUPERIOR, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial Aesthetics, Colorado's premier medical spa of 30 years, opens its fourth location in Superior, Colorado. The opening of this clinic will provide a convenient option for new and existing clients who wish to invest in their skin health and aesthetic wellness by seeking treatments in skin care, injectables and/or non-surgical body sculpting. The clinic is located at 602 Center Drive, Suite E, Superior, Colorado, 80027.

Facial Aesthetics video

"We are thrilled to be joining the Superior community" says Alysa Paul, Facial Aesthetics President. "This expansion allows us to conveniently share our 5-star aesthetic treatments with more of Colorado."

As the first to introduce injectables and innovative skin care technologies, Facial Aesthetics paved the way for non-surgical aesthetics in Colorado. With its three existing locations in Cherry Creek, Golden and Greenwood Village, Superior will operate by the same standard of excellence in talent, patient care, training, and results that many have come to know and expect from these clinics over the years.

Facial Aesthetics founder, Pamela Grossman RN, CANS, has been very proud of the growth she is witnessing of her medical spa model. She is excited about the future of these clinics, largely due to the team in place to make this growth happen. "It's not the products, but the people. While the device or product causes the result, it is nothing without the hands that know how to create the result. We spend a lot of time making sure our staff is the best of the best when it comes to treating patients with any procedure big or small. Our Superior staff is knowledgeable, experienced, and well- trained. Their talents make me very proud."

All clinicians undergo a detailed onboarding of training modules and practical experience that has been created by both Pamela and Facial Aesthetics Medical Director and world-renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. John A. Grossman – two trailblazing industry leaders unique to Facial Aesthetics.

"People in this area (Superior and surrounding cities) deserve the best" adds Paul. "We take our expertise, training and technology very seriously; and strongly believe that after 30 years in business, our tried-and-true medical spa will very positively impact the lives of our patients here."

The Superior clinic will offer all treatments including Botox, dermal filler, HydraFacial, DiamondGlow, spa facials, laser treatments, microneedling, PRP hair restoration, CoolSculpting Elite, CoolTone and more. With plans for a grand opening event in September, they look forward to serving their new community members by helping them achieve their aesthetic goals.

As the aesthetics industry grows, it's the intention of Facial Aesthetics to keep growing with it. "It's what makes us look forward to our next 30 years in business." Paul adds.

The clinic's 2023 plans for expansion include growth within both Colorado and the United States.

About Facial Aesthetics

Facial Aesthetics has been a trusted Colorado medical spa since 1992. From skin care to Botox and dermal filler, as well as body contouring procedures, they specialize in partnering with their patients to help them look and feel their best. Founded by two key thought-leaders, Dr. John A. Grossman and Pamela Grossman RN, CANS, Facial Aesthetics has been built on the knowledge, skills, and experience of these two aesthetic professionals that remain unrivaled in the industry today. Each member of their staff echoes their standard of excellence to create exceptional patient experiences. For more information, visit www.fabeautiful.com

Contact:

Julia Sutton

Facial Aesthetics

[email protected]

SOURCE Facial Aesthetics