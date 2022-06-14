Facial Aesthetics Market: USD 1.45 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | High Competition in the Market due to the Presence of Region-specific Vendors| Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Substitutes

The threat of substitutes is high. This is because customers prefer alternatives, such as facial creams, acupuncture, face patches, vitamins, and face exercises, due to their low cost. Hence, the threat of substitutes is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The facial aesthetics market is becoming highly competitive. This is attributed to factors such as the presence of region-specific vendors operating in the market. In addition, the market is witnessing consolidation, as major players are acquiring smaller vendors. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include AbbVie Inc., Adoderm GmbH, Alma Lasers GmbH, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Contura Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The facial aesthetics market has been segmented by product into botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and others. Among these, botulinum toxin will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression. It is an effective non-surgical anti-wrinkle procedure, which is increasing its demand. Botulinum toxin is used for treating chronic wrinkles on the forehead, eyelids, and lips.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in the region. According to the centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the elderly population of the US will account for roughly 20% of the total population. Many people from this group opt for facial aesthetic products to remove wrinkles.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers is driving the facial aesthetics market growth. The adoption of facial aesthetics products is high in countries such as Brazil, the US, and Venezuela owing to high awareness, a rise in the marketing of these procedures, and increased media coverage. The demand for these procedures is high due to their non-invasive nature and faster recovery period.

The growing demand for facial aesthetics from men is a key trend in the market. Men are also showing interest in certain cosmetic procedures such as botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, chemical peel, and microdermabrasion. The perception among men regarding the importance of these procedures is changing, which is supporting the market growth.

Facial Aesthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Adoderm GmbH, Alma Lasers GmbH, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Contura Ltd., Galderma SA, Ipsen Pharma SA, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Teoxane SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

