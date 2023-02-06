Facial care products market to grow by 5.44% Y-O-Y in 2023; Modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial care products market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Facial Care Products Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Groupe Clarins, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Nature Republic OC, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Johnson and Johnson, among others

Segments: Product (Creams and moisturizers, Cleansers, Sunscreen and sun protection products, Facial wipes, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the facial care products market, request a sample report

In 2017, the facial care products market was valued at USD 86.94 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 36.91 billion. The facial care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 32.86 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.74% according to Technavio.

Facial care products market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Facial care products market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amorepacific Corp. - The company offers facial care products such as Treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder.

- The company offers facial care products such as Treatment enzyme peel cleansing powder. Amway Corp. - The company offers facial care products such as Attitude be bright herbal face wash.

- The company offers facial care products such as Attitude be bright herbal face wash. CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers facial care products such as La mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream.

- The company offers facial care products such as La mousse anti-pollution cleansing cream. Conair Corp. - The company offers facial care products such as moisturizing mist facial sauna system.

Facial care products market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing per capita income and changing purchase behavior

Modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues

Rising beauty consciousness among people

KEY challenges –

Harmful side effects and animal testing

Easy availability of counterfeit products

Growing preference for DIY natural facial care products at home

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

The facial care products market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this facial care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the facial care products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the facial care products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the facial care products market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of facial care products market vendors

The self-tan products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 197.83 million . The availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The availability of self-tan products with multiple benefits is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing substitutes for commercially manufactured self-tan products may impede the market growth. The natural cosmetics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 14.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,986.66 million . The consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low product awareness deterring widespread adoption may impede the market growth.

Facial Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 32.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Groupe Clarins, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Nature Republic OC, Oriflame Holding AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Johnson and Johnson Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global facial care products market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global facial care products market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Creams and moisturizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Creams and moisturizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Creams and moisturizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Creams and moisturizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Creams and moisturizers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cleansers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cleansers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cleansers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cleansers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cleansers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Sunscreen and sun protection products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sunscreen and sun protection products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sunscreen and sun protection products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sunscreen and sun protection products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sunscreen and sun protection products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Facial wipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Facial wipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amorepacific Corp.

Exhibit 120: Amorepacific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Amorepacific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Amorepacific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Amorepacific Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 124: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 128: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Conair Corp.

Exhibit 132: Conair Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Conair Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Conair Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Coty Inc.

Exhibit 135: Coty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Coty Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Coty Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Coty Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Groupe Clarins

Exhibit 139: Groupe Clarins - Overview



Exhibit 140: Groupe Clarins - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Groupe Clarins - Key offerings

12.9 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 145: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 146: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 148: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.11 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 150: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 LOreal SA

Exhibit 154: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 155: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 156: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 157: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.13 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 165: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 168: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 169: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 171: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 173: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 174: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 176: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

