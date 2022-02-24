Facial Erythema Treatment Market Size to grow by USD 106.32 million | Increasing Healthcare Spending Emerges as Key Trend | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 24, 2022, 11:18 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report "Facial Erythema Treatment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026.", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.50% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (topical and oral) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report
Vendor Insights
The facial erythema treatment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the launch of new products, product approvals, joint ventures, acquisitions, partnerships, expansion projects, collaborations, and investments to compete in the market. For instance, Bausch Health Companies Inc. offers facial erythema treatment that provides effective treatment for pulsed dye, pulsed KTP, and pulsed Nd YAG lasers, and IPL sources, using large spot sizes to avoid reticulation.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Galderma SA
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- LEO Pharma AS
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of erythema treatment market in 2021. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the facial erythema treatment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The regional growth can be attributed for the high prevalence of rosacea will facilitate the facial erythema treatment market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Furthermore, countries such as US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for facial erythema treatment market's growth during the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/facial-erythema-treatment-market-industry-analysis
Key Segment Analysis
The tropical segment held the largest facial erythema treatment market segment in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period mainly due to the increased preference for using topical drugs for the treatment of facial erythema. Various factors leading to facial erythema include sun exposure, extreme temperatures, alcohol consumption, hot drinks, and spicy food, among others. There are several types of facial erythema, with different patterns and color variations like red, purple, or brown. They can be treated with various drugs, which can be administered topically.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Driver & Challenge:
The strategic initiatives of market players is one of the key drivers supporting the facial erythema treatment market growth. Market players are increasingly engaging in focusing on strategic developments, such as product enhancements and innovations, to extend their product portfolios. For instance, in July 2021, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a dermatology company that develops generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, announced that the FDA had approved its first proprietary drug product, TWYNEO. In addition, the increased healthcare spending worldwide is another factor supporting the facial erythema treatment market growth.
However, the side effects associated with facial erythema treatment drugs is one of the factors hindering the facial erythema treatment market growth. Many side effects of oxymetazoline have been reported. These include application site dermatitis, pain, paresthesia, and pruritus. It can also lead to the worsening of facial inflammatory lesions of rosacea. These factors will limit the market's growth during the forecast period.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Facial Erythema Treatment Market
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Gout Therapeutics Market by Drug Class and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Hemophilia Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Facial Erythema Treatment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 106.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.50
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, LEO Pharma AS, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery
2.2.2 Integration and product development
2.2.3 Manufacturing:
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Topical
- Oral
Exhibit 15: Product- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Topical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Strategic initiatives of market players
8.1.2 Changing climatic conditions
8.1.3 High demand for antibiotics for the treatment of rosacea
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Side effects associated with facial erythema treatment drugs
8.2.2 Stringent government regulations
8.2.3 Increased use of generic drugs
Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increased healthcare spending worldwide
8.3.2 Growth in R&D related to dermatological diseases
8.3.3 Increased rate of patient population
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Exhibit 41: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 42: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 43: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 44: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Bayer AG
Exhibit 45: Bayer AG - Overview
Exhibit 46: Bayer AG - Business segments
Exhibit 47: Bayer AG-Key news
Exhibit 49: Bayer AG - Segment focus
10.5 Galderma SA
Exhibit 50: Galderma SA - Overview
Exhibit 51: Galderma SA - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Galderma SA - Key offerings
10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Exhibit 53: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview
Exhibit 54: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 55: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus
10.7 LEO Pharma AS
Exhibit 57: LEO Pharma AS - Overview
Exhibit 58: LEO Pharma AS - Business segments
Exhibit 59: LEO Pharma AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: LEO Pharma AS - Segment focus
10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.
Exhibit 61: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 62: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 63: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 64: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Novartis AG
Exhibit 65: Novartis AG - Overview
Exhibit 66: Novartis AG - Business segments
Exhibit 67: Novartis AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Novartis AG - Segment focus
10.10 Pfizer Inc.
Exhibit 69: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Exhibit 73: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 77: Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 79: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article