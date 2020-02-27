Facial Injectable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Facial Injectable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymer Fillers), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

The global facial injectable market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2027. It is expected to exhibit a 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to advancements in facial rejuvenation procedures and the increasing importance of medical aesthetics across the globe.



Development in products and procedures, as well as a change in patient demographics, is helping dermatologists and physicians treat multiple facial areas.These advancements help dermatologists or physicians develop customized treatment for patients and facilitate the use of combination products to obtain better outcomes.



All these factors are expected to assist in market growth over the forecast period.Augmented products such as Botulinum Toxin Type A (BoNTA) and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers are used in combination to improve outcomes, especially in the lower face procedures.



HA fillers are mostly preferred by physicians due to their better acceptance (few instances of hypersensitivity reactions), biodegradable nature, and high viscosity as well as for the longevity they provide to the restored volume.



Minimally invasive surgeries are used for facial rejuvenation, endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, and other procedures.These procedures are gaining popularity over time owing to faster recovery, low instances of postsurgery infections, lower pain, reduced scarring, and high accuracy and maximum benefits.



For instance, as per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), more than 23.0 million surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures were performed worldwide in 2017 and the number of HA-based surgeries performed was nearly 3,298,266. Such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of this facial injectables market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The hyaluronic acid segment held a lucrative market share in 2019 and is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for combination treatments, such as hyaluronic acid with BoNTA

• The BoNTA segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing application in aesthetics and therapeutics

• The aesthetics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to increasing expenditure on aesthetic procedures coupled with rising awareness regarding physical appearance among consumers

• North America is expected to dominate the facial injectables market over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population, consumer disposable income, and a surge in the number of facial procedures

• Some of the key market players are ALLERGAN; Ipsen; Merz Pharma; Suneva Medical, Inc.; Medytox, Inc.; Sinclair Pharma; Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.; and Galderma S.A.



