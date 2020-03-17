Facial Injectables: The Next Frontier in On-Demand Beauty Products

PUNE, India, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by Infinium Global Research on "Facial Injectables Market (Type - Dermal Fillers, and Anti-ageing Injections; End User - Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Clinics, and Dermatology Research Institutes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025" estimates that the market was worth USD 8.00 Million in 2018 and is projected to expand with a CAGR of 12.0% during the period of 2019 to 2025. The report also provides a comprehensive outline of the factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Facial injectables are growing in popularity around the world and are becoming the next frontier in on-demand beauty products. They play an important role in anti-aging treatments and are particularly used to prevent damage like early aging and hyperpigmentation. Injectables most commonly include products such as Botox, fillers, and other elements. Botox and fillers have become the most common aesthetic procedures and are the most popular treatments among all classes of people. The easy use, temporary nature, and affordability as compared to other segments are propelling its demand in the beauty industry.

Rise in the Usage of Dermal Fillers to Augment the Growth of the Facial Injectables Market

In recent years, dermal fillers have gained worldwide acceptance. The dermal fillers have gained huge popularity in the recent years as there is an increased demand for non-surgical aesthetic enhancement and also due to the rising acceptance and adoption of the injectable cosmeceutical products among the baby boomers. Although collagen products such as Zyplast and Zyderm were the first dermal fillers to become widely available, collagen fillers have largely been replaced by HA fillers. In the last few years, HA filler substances have become the new gold standard, far outpacing its usage in the other soft tissue augmentation agents. Furthermore, the new bioengineered human collagen products and the various hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers are all safe and effective agents for soft tissue augmentation, which increases its adoption among the consumers.

Additionally, the diminishing perception that facial aesthetics are just for women of a certain age has also increased its demand among the male population. Several publications also state that almost 25% of all dermal filler treatments are now requested by male clients. As this trend continues to evolve, the demand for dermal fillers such as are expected to augment considerably over the forecast period. The report on the "Facial Injectables Market" indicates that the dermal fillers segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the segments such as Type (Dermal Fillers, and Anti-ageing Injections) and End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Clinics, and Dermatology Research Institutes).

North America to Generate the Largest Revenue in the Global Facial Injectables Market

As per the geographic trends, North America held the leading position in the global facial injectables market. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the US generated more than $1.7 billion from injectable aesthetic procedures and more than 4.5 million botulinum toxin procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2016. In the North America region, the majority of older people aged 65 and above in the United States are women, and many are active in the workforce and therefore, represent one of the most affluent consumers of the facial injectable industry.

In the U.S., there are currently 15 different kinds of approved fillers. Hyaluronic acid fillers are the highly preferred injectables in the U.S. market as compared to permanent fillers, such as silicone, and semi-permanent ones. North America also holds the largest share in the market due to increased disposable income and high spending on grooming among the people in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the increased consumption of Botox and anti-aging injections among male consumers and millennials are also influencing the growth of the North American market.

However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate as the number of middle-aged women in the Asia-Pacific region is rising at an unprecedented rate. Furthermore, Asian countries such as China and India have a large number of beauty conscious millennials and the Gen-Z population that drives the growth of the Asia Pacific facial injectables market. Additionally, South Korea also has a far greater percentage of the population opting for facial injectables. Moreover, increasing affordability among Asian consumers and decreasing cost of facial injectables will drive growth in the Asia Pacific facial injectables market.

Facial Injectables Market to Witness Intense Competition and Consolidation over the Forecast Period

The facial injectables market is consolidated and intensely competitive with the presence of major players such as Galderma Laboratories, Allergan, Plc, Sanofi Biosurgery Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Currently, new demographics, products, and consumer behavioral insights are impacting the sector on both the startup and commercial sides. The major companies are engaged in product approvals for their launch in the marketplace. In 2018, Restylane Lyft with Lidocaine, by Q-Med AB was approved by FDA for implantation into the deep dermis to superficial subcutis for the correction of moderate to severe facial folds and wrinkles, such as nasolabial folds, subcutaneous to subperiosteal implantation for cheek augmentation and correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies in patients over the age of 21.

Furthermore, major companies such as Galderma Laboratories, Allergan, and Sanofi are expected to have big rollouts in the upcoming years in the beauty injectable segment. Allergan holds the largest share in the market as Allergan PLC's Botox is the most renowned and sought-after aesthetic injectable around the world. Additionally, leading brands such as Allergan's BOTOX COSMETIC and JUVÉDERM will continue to be front-runners in the facial injectables market. But the company's long-time mainstay is facing more and more competition that could test the limits of the peculiar market that is medical aesthetics. The company is also expanding its product portfolio to in the injectable segment by the launched of Juvéderm Volite, a hyaluronic acid injectable gel used to smoothen face lines, neck, décolletage, and hands in adults.

Chapter - 6 Global Facial Injectables Market by End User

