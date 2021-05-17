Facial Lounge Announces an Iconic Partnership with IMD Health and Wellness

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when two highly experienced skincare gurus work together? A customized luxury spa experience like no other. Facial Lounge Founder Amber Rose Johnson, who takes a holistic approach to skincare through her spa's signature custom vegan facial and lymphatic drainage facials, recently announced her partnership with celebrity-praised IMD Health and Wellness , founded by Irani Makimoto-Domino, in New York. Last year they opened a second location in Beverly Hills and brought in Facial Lounge May 2021. IMD Health and Wellness will offer the infamous Facial Lounge custom vegan facial and Facial Lounge will offer IMD Health and Wellness' signature lymphatic draining treatment, which calls for a magnesium thermal wrapped infrared sauna session followed by a signature lymphatic massage. They will also offer custom prenatal massages, and post-surgery massages at the Facial Lounge Corona del Mar location in Orange County.

Ali Landry on behalf of RESHAPE at IMD Health and Wellness Founder of Facial Lounge, Amber Rose Johnson

"Opening a Facial Lounge location in Beverly Hills is a dream come true, and it's great to be doing it alongside another female-founded spa," says Johnson. "As women business owners, it's important to support and uplift each other. I'm excited to see how both of our businesses can expand with this collaboration."

With more than 50 years in the skincare and wellness field collectively, and an increasing popularity for both businesses, this quintessential partnership between the powerhouse women entrepreneurs is sure to satisfy skincare aficionados across Southern California. "Our partnership with Facial Lounge fits together so perfectly because we offer different services that complement each other well. Our clients will be able to overlap and enjoy all of the fabulous treatments we each provide in one place," says Makimoto-Domino.

Discover the secrets to your healthiest skin, naturally, at the Facial Lounge, 3810 East Coast Highway Suite 1 in Corona del Mar and IMD Health and Wellness in Beverly Hills at 8907 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 270. Shop beauty bestsellers by skin type and book treatments online – including the famed custom vegan facial ($165 for 50 minutes) and the celebrity favorite science-backed lymphatic drainage treatment at FacialLounge.com and IMDBeautySpa.com . Follow @FacialLounge and @IMDBeautySpa on Instagram for skincare tips, beauty secrets, real-life client testimonials, and special events.

About the Facial Lounge:

Facial Lounge is nestled in famed Corona del Mar, California: "perched above the cliffs of the Pacific Ocean." A luxurious, custom-designed setting by Laura Brophy Interiors, the bungalow is inspired by the spirit of its founder, expert esthetician/mompreneur Amber Rose Johnson. Relax in a rejuvenating atmosphere perfect for recharging "so you can face the world beautifully." Specializing in the custom vegan facial that delivers a true one-of-a-kind treatment, the Facial Lounge has empowered clients to discover their best skin for over 20 years. With a holistic approach that combines Johnson's 25-plus years of industry knowledge and the latest innovations in organic, vegan skincare, the Facial Lounge team proudly offers each client the VIP experience of uncovering their best complexion yet. Learn more, become a member, or book treatments online, including the custom vegan facial ($165, 50 min), holistic sugaring and waxing, plus shop beauty bestsellers by skin type at FacialLounge.com . Follow @FacialLounge on Instagram for skincare tips, beauty motivation, and real-life client testimonials.

