Facial Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
Oct 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global facial mask would realize an absolute growth of around 60% with incremental revenue of over $5 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.
- Rising skin concerns and easy usage factor is driving the market for sheet mask, which is expected to reach around $6 billion by 2025 registering an incremental revenue of over $2 billion between 2019 and 2025.
- Registering a high growth CAGR of around 8% between 2019-2025, the global market for hydration & relaxation application based facial mask accounted for a major share in 2019 with around 28%.
- Peel off facial mask market is expected to record highest CAGR of over 8% with incremental revenue of $337 million during forecast period.
- The retail distribution channel continues to dominate the market with about 61% share of distribution network with recording highest sales from beauty specialty stores and mass market players in the market.
- APAC recorded the highest incremental revenue of around $3 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019 to 2025.
- The global facial mask market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rise in product innovation for skin care, growing skin concerns, and increase in spending for personal care.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, application, distribution, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 31 other vendors
Facial Mask Market – Segmentation
- The sheet facial mask segment has witnessed a steady growth in the developing economies in the last few years. This factor has resulted in the increasing purchasing power of consumers, thereby boosting the purchase of sheet face mask. The rapid growth can also be attributed to the increasing disposable income among consumers, which is driving the utilization of beauty and personal care products in the global facial market.
- Hydrated and well-moisturized masks segment is expected to witness high growth in APAC on account of high pollution rates and stressful lifestyles. Hence, consumers are constantly looking for products that focus on blemish/acne-prone skin, blackheads, dark circles, and sensitive skin.
- Online retail distribution channel includes company websites and e-commerce websites. Sephora, L'Oréal, Avon, Himalaya, Tony Moly, Innisfree, and Estee Lauder are major online distributors. These companies sell a complete range of face care products on their websites.
Facial Mask Market by Product Type
- Clay
- Sheet
- Peel Off
- Thermal
- Cream
- Warm Oil
- Others
Facial Mask Market by Distribution
- Retail
- Online Stores
Facial Mask Market by Application
- Acne/Blemishes
- Hydration & Relaxation
- Brightening
- Anti-aging
- Others
Facial Mask Market – Dynamics
The growth of the skincare products segment in the global natural and organic skincare products market is driven mainly by the demand for clean-label products and health-consciousness. Certified organic products are obtained from plants and other naturally occurring ingredients. Moreover, these organic ingredients are grown without pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and other additives or chemicals. Therefore, the use of these products helps the skin absorb real, natural ingredients that are not harmful or toxic. Skincare products include face serums, cleansers, facial masks, face packs, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and creams. Facial masks have become popular, thus boosting the market. Sheet masks, in particular, that often made of organic ingredients, soothe the skin and help it relax.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Personalization of Facial Masks
- Growing Beauty Incubators and Technological Acquisitions
- Growing Skin Concerns
- Product Innovation in Skincare
Facial Mask Market – Geography
Rising skin concerns are the most major factors supporting the skincare market. At present, facial masks have become one of the important skincare products, helping the skincare market witness high growth. Asia dominates the global skincare sales and the facial masks market. APAC accounts for the largest user pool for facial masks and innovations that are engineered in the field. The Asian market recorded around 63% of the global sales in 2019, making Hong Kong an important launchpad for marketing cosmetics and skincare products in mainland China.
Facial Mask Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Major Vendors
Prominent Vendors
- Avon Products
- Estée Lauder Companies
- Johnson & Johnson
- L'Oréal
- LVMH
Other Prominent Vendors
- Arbonne International
- Avalon Natural Products
- Bellow Cosmetics Co. Ltd.
- Boss Biological Technique
- Bio Republic
- Bioxidea
- Cosmedix
- Clarins Group
- Chanel
- Decléor Paris
- Eminence Organics
- Elizabeth Arden
- ES Cosmetics
- Face Shop
- Guangzhou Emeline Daily Chemical
- Guangzhou Soyawa Bio-Technology Company
- Himalaya Drug Company
- Hainan Jiebao Nonwoven Product
- Innisfree Corporation
- Kao Corporation
- Kracie Holdings
- Montagne Jeunesse
- Mary Kay
- Norsen Nonwoven Products
- Mario Badescu Skin Care
- Oskia Skincare Limited
- Ren
- Starskin
- The Body Shop International
- Tony Moly
- Yunos
