Facial Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global facial mask would realize an absolute growth of around 60% with incremental revenue of over $5 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025. Rising skin concerns and easy usage factor is driving the market for sheet mask, which is expected to reach around $6 billion by 2025 registering an incremental revenue of over $2 billion between 2019 and 2025. Registering a high growth CAGR of around 8% between 2019-2025, the global market for hydration & relaxation application based facial mask accounted for a major share in 2019 with around 28%. Peel off facial mask market is expected to record highest CAGR of over 8% with incremental revenue of $337 million during forecast period. The retail distribution channel continues to dominate the market with about 61% share of distribution network with recording highest sales from beauty specialty stores and mass market players in the market. APAC recorded the highest incremental revenue of around $3 billion , growing at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019 to 2025. The global facial mask market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rise in product innovation for skin care, growing skin concerns, and increase in spending for personal care.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, application, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 31 other vendors

Facial Mask Market – Segmentation

The sheet facial mask segment has witnessed a steady growth in the developing economies in the last few years. This factor has resulted in the increasing purchasing power of consumers, thereby boosting the purchase of sheet face mask. The rapid growth can also be attributed to the increasing disposable income among consumers, which is driving the utilization of beauty and personal care products in the global facial market.

Hydrated and well-moisturized masks segment is expected to witness high growth in APAC on account of high pollution rates and stressful lifestyles. Hence, consumers are constantly looking for products that focus on blemish/acne-prone skin, blackheads, dark circles, and sensitive skin.

Online retail distribution channel includes company websites and e-commerce websites. Sephora, L'Oréal, Avon , Himalaya, Tony Moly, Innisfree, and Estee Lauder are major online distributors. These companies sell a complete range of face care products on their websites.

Facial Mask Market by Product Type

Clay

Sheet

Peel Off

Thermal

Cream

Warm Oil

Others

Facial Mask Market by Distribution

Retail

Online Stores

Facial Mask Market by Application

Acne/Blemishes

Hydration & Relaxation

Brightening

Anti-aging

Others

Facial Mask Market – Dynamics

The growth of the skincare products segment in the global natural and organic skincare products market is driven mainly by the demand for clean-label products and health-consciousness. Certified organic products are obtained from plants and other naturally occurring ingredients. Moreover, these organic ingredients are grown without pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and other additives or chemicals. Therefore, the use of these products helps the skin absorb real, natural ingredients that are not harmful or toxic. Skincare products include face serums, cleansers, facial masks, face packs, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and creams. Facial masks have become popular, thus boosting the market. Sheet masks, in particular, that often made of organic ingredients, soothe the skin and help it relax.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Personalization of Facial Masks

Growing Beauty Incubators and Technological Acquisitions

Growing Skin Concerns

Product Innovation in Skincare

Facial Mask Market – Geography

Rising skin concerns are the most major factors supporting the skincare market. At present, facial masks have become one of the important skincare products, helping the skincare market witness high growth. Asia dominates the global skincare sales and the facial masks market. APAC accounts for the largest user pool for facial masks and innovations that are engineered in the field. The Asian market recorded around 63% of the global sales in 2019, making Hong Kong an important launchpad for marketing cosmetics and skincare products in mainland China.

Facial Mask Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Russia



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Major Vendors

Prominent Vendors

Avon Products

Estée Lauder Companies

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oréal

LVMH

Other Prominent Vendors

Arbonne International

Avalon Natural Products

Bellow Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Boss Biological Technique

Bio Republic

Bioxidea

Cosmedix

Clarins Group

Chanel

Decléor Paris

Eminence Organics

Elizabeth Arden

ES Cosmetics

Face Shop

Guangzhou Emeline Daily Chemical

Guangzhou Soyawa Bio-Technology Company

Himalaya Drug Company

Hainan Jiebao Nonwoven Product

Innisfree Corporation

Kao Corporation

Kracie Holdings

Montagne Jeunesse

Mary Kay

Norsen Nonwoven Products

Mario Badescu Skin Care

Oskia Skincare Limited

Ren

Starskin

The Body Shop International

Tony Moly

Yunos

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

