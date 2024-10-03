Facial Pain Association Puts a Spotlight on Those Living with Neuropathic Facial Pain during Facial Pain Awareness Month

Buildings and monuments around the world light up teal to show support

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, the Facial Pain Association (FPA) celebrates Facial Pain Awareness Month by honoring those living with neuropathic facial pain. The following days and conditions are highlighted during the month:

Oct. 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

Oct. 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day

Oct. 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day

Oct. 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day

Neuropathic facial pain refers to pain experienced in any part of the face, including the eyes and mouth. Simple activities such as smiling, talking, eating, or brushing your teeth can cause immense pain lasting several minutes or hours, multiple times a day. Left misdiagnosed and/or untreated, neuropathic facial pain can have a debilitating impact on a person's life.

"Facial pain is often misunderstood, including by many healthcare professionals, leaving patients on a long and frustrating road before arriving at a proper diagnosis and treatment plan," emphasized Dr. Raymond Sekula, Chair of the FPA's Medical Advisory Board and Professor of Neurological Surgery at the Columbia University Department of Neurological Surgery. "The most important way to expedite the patient's journey toward pain relief starts with awareness."

Over 30 buildings, bridges, and monuments will light up in teal to shine a light on neuropathic facial pain and show support for the facial pain community. Participants include famous skyscrapers, bridges, and sports stadiums to small town village halls. A list of participating locations can be found here (https://www.facepain.org/blog/light-it-up-teal/)

"Shining a teal light on our community helps amplify awareness of neuropathic facial pain and shows support for those living with this challenge," expressed Melissa Baumbick, CEO of the Facial Pain Association. "Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our dedicated volunteers who are tirelessly working to bring awareness to their local communities."

For more information on neuropathic facial pain, please visit FPA's website at www.facepain.org.

Light it Up Teal Participants as of October 3

Building/Site City State Lighting Date JL Tower Anchorage AK 10/6 - 10/12 Retirement Systems of Alabama Mobile AL 10/7/24 Retirement Systems of Alabama Montgomery AL 10/7/24 Union Plaza Building Little Rock AR 10/7/24 "M" Sign City of Moreno Valley Moreno Valley CA 10/7/24 Jefferson St. Viaduct Ottumwa IA 10/7/24 Jack's Urban Meeting Place Boise ID 10/7/24 AES Indiana Window Lights Indianapolis IN 10/21/24 Martin Luther King Bridge Fort Wayne IN 10/21/24 State Capital Building Baton Rouge LA 10/7/24 Norman B. Leventhal Park Boston MA 10/7/24 Rose Kennedy Greenway Boston MA 10/7/24 Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA 10/7/24 Gloucester Clock Tower Gloucester MA 10/7 & 10/8 I35W Bridge Minneapolis-St.Paul Minneapolis MN 10/7/24 France Avenue Lighting Edina MN 10/7/24 Bob Kerrey Bridge Omaha NE 10/21/24 MEET Center Las Vegas NV 10/7/24 Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge Poughkeepsie / Highland Crossing NY 10/15/24 Skydance Bridge Oklahoma City OK 10/7/24 Crystal Bridge Oklahoma City OK 10/7/24 Peace Bridge Fort Erie ON 10/7/24 PECO Crown Lights Philadelphia PA 10/7 - 10/10 Sakonnet River Bridge Portsmouth and Tiverton RI 10/7/24 Ruby Falls Chattanooga TN 10/7/24 Alamo Quarry Market Smokestacks San Antonio TX 10/7/24 Virginia Aquarium Virginia Beach VA 10/7/24 Seattle Convention Center Arch Seattle WA 10/7/24

About Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3) volunteer-led and community-focused organization. We are the largest patient organization supporting all people affected by neuropathic facial pain, leading the world in resources for information and healthcare guidance. Through programs of education, personal support, and advocacy efforts, the FPA supports patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat people affected by facial pain.

