Facial Pain Association Puts a Spotlight on Those Living with Neuropathic Facial Pain during Facial Pain Awareness Month
Oct 03, 2024, 10:15 ET
Buildings and monuments around the world light up teal to show support
SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of October, the Facial Pain Association (FPA) celebrates Facial Pain Awareness Month by honoring those living with neuropathic facial pain. The following days and conditions are highlighted during the month:
Oct. 7: Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day
Oct. 10: Geniculate Neuralgia Awareness Day
Oct. 14: Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Awareness Day
Oct. 25: Occipital Neuralgia Awareness Day
Neuropathic facial pain refers to pain experienced in any part of the face, including the eyes and mouth. Simple activities such as smiling, talking, eating, or brushing your teeth can cause immense pain lasting several minutes or hours, multiple times a day. Left misdiagnosed and/or untreated, neuropathic facial pain can have a debilitating impact on a person's life.
"Facial pain is often misunderstood, including by many healthcare professionals, leaving patients on a long and frustrating road before arriving at a proper diagnosis and treatment plan," emphasized Dr. Raymond Sekula, Chair of the FPA's Medical Advisory Board and Professor of Neurological Surgery at the Columbia University Department of Neurological Surgery. "The most important way to expedite the patient's journey toward pain relief starts with awareness."
Over 30 buildings, bridges, and monuments will light up in teal to shine a light on neuropathic facial pain and show support for the facial pain community. Participants include famous skyscrapers, bridges, and sports stadiums to small town village halls. A list of participating locations can be found here (https://www.facepain.org/blog/light-it-up-teal/)
"Shining a teal light on our community helps amplify awareness of neuropathic facial pain and shows support for those living with this challenge," expressed Melissa Baumbick, CEO of the Facial Pain Association. "Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our dedicated volunteers who are tirelessly working to bring awareness to their local communities."
For more information on neuropathic facial pain, please visit FPA's website at www.facepain.org.
Light it Up Teal Participants as of October 3
|
Building/Site
|
City
|
State
|
Lighting Date
|
JL Tower
|
Anchorage
|
AK
|
10/6 - 10/12
|
Retirement Systems of Alabama
|
Mobile
|
AL
|
10/7/24
|
Retirement Systems of Alabama
|
Montgomery
|
AL
|
10/7/24
|
Union Plaza Building
|
Little Rock
|
AR
|
10/7/24
|
"M" Sign City of Moreno Valley
|
Moreno Valley
|
CA
|
10/7/24
|
Jefferson St. Viaduct
|
Ottumwa
|
IA
|
10/7/24
|
Jack's Urban Meeting Place
|
Boise
|
ID
|
10/7/24
|
AES Indiana Window Lights
|
Indianapolis
|
IN
|
10/21/24
|
Martin Luther King Bridge
|
Fort Wayne
|
IN
|
10/21/24
|
State Capital Building
|
Baton Rouge
|
LA
|
10/7/24
|
Norman B. Leventhal Park
|
Boston
|
MA
|
10/7/24
|
Rose Kennedy Greenway
|
Boston
|
MA
|
10/7/24
|
Gillette Stadium
|
Foxborough
|
MA
|
10/7/24
|
Gloucester Clock Tower
|
Gloucester
|
MA
|
10/7 & 10/8
|
I35W Bridge Minneapolis-St.Paul
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
10/7/24
|
France Avenue Lighting
|
Edina
|
MN
|
10/7/24
|
Bob Kerrey Bridge
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
10/21/24
|
MEET Center
|
Las Vegas
|
NV
|
10/7/24
|
Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge
|
Poughkeepsie / Highland Crossing
|
NY
|
10/15/24
|
Skydance Bridge
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
10/7/24
|
Crystal Bridge
|
Oklahoma City
|
OK
|
10/7/24
|
Peace Bridge
|
Fort Erie
|
ON
|
10/7/24
|
PECO Crown Lights
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
10/7 - 10/10
|
Sakonnet River Bridge
|
Portsmouth and Tiverton
|
RI
|
10/7/24
|
Ruby Falls
|
Chattanooga
|
TN
|
10/7/24
|
Alamo Quarry Market Smokestacks
|
San Antonio
|
TX
|
10/7/24
|
Virginia Aquarium
|
Virginia Beach
|
VA
|
10/7/24
|
Seattle Convention Center Arch
|
Seattle
|
WA
|
10/7/24
About Facial Pain Association: The Facial Pain Association (FPA) is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3) volunteer-led and community-focused organization. We are the largest patient organization supporting all people affected by neuropathic facial pain, leading the world in resources for information and healthcare guidance. Through programs of education, personal support, and advocacy efforts, the FPA supports patients, their loved ones and caregivers, and healthcare professionals who diagnose and treat people affected by facial pain.
Contact:
Sarah Winner
Marketing, Communications, and Events Manager
[email protected]
SOURCE Facial Pain Association
