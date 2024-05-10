Facial Recognition Market size is set to grow by USD 7634.09 mn from 2023-2027, increasing instances of identity threats to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial recognition market size is estimated to grow by USD 7634.09 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Facial Recognition Market

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7634.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon Inc., Facebanx, FaceFirst Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, Ipsidy Inc., Luxand Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Safran SA, Suprema Inc., Synaptics Inc., Thales Group, and Veridium IP Ltd.

Market Driver

The Facial Recognition Market is experiencing significant growth due to technological innovations, including AI integration and high-resolution camera technology. Vendors are integrating facial recognition capabilities into video surveillance systems for enhanced security in sectors such as law enforcement, banking, and border control. Digital wallets and smartphone applications also utilize facial recognition for identification and verification. Key players in this market include NEC Corporation, NtechLab, MorphoTrust, IDEMIA, Rekognition, FacePhi, Ayonix Corporation, Creditel, Salto Group, Cognitec Systems, and Secunet. Facial recognition uses unique identifiers based on facial features such as jawline and employs authentication techniques like deep learning algorithms and computer vision. Applications span from consumer experiences to forensic investigation and criminal identification.

Market Challenges

Facial recognition technology holds significant potential in various sectors, including attendance tracking in educational institutions, patient identification in healthcare settings, and automating payment systems in retail. However, its large-scale deployment in government departments, airports, and critical infrastructure sectors faces challenges due to high costs. These costs encompass not only the solution itself but also maintenance, middleware, and other associated expenses. Despite these hurdles, facial recognition is increasingly being adopted for security and operational efficiency reasons, with major players like NEC, Microsoft, and AWS offering robust solutions. Yet, concerns over privacy, deep fakes, cyber threats, and vulnerability to hacking persist, necessitating stringent regulations and safeguards.

Segment Overview

This facial recognition market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Identification

1.2 Verification Technology 2.1 3D

2.2 2D

2.3 Facial analytics End-user 3.1 Media and entertainment

3.2 BFSI

3.3 Automobile and transportation

3.4 Others Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America



1.1 Identification- The facial recognition market extends beyond identification in criminal investigations and security applications. It significantly contributes to attendance tracking in educational institutions, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring student safety. In healthcare settings, patient identification through facial recognition is crucial for maintaining accurate medical records and improving patient care. Facial recognition also automates payment systems in retail sectors, streamlining transactions and reducing wait times. Robust surveillance systems in critical infrastructure sectors, airports, transportation hubs, and public spaces employ facial recognition for security, monitoring, and fraud prevention. Authentication and security in mobile devices and applications rely on facial recognition for identity verification and device unlocking. However, privacy concerns arise with the potential for illegal monitoring and vulnerability to cyber threats, including deep fakes, camera injection attacks, and data breaches. Key players in the market include NEC, Microsoft, and AWS, implementing KYC systems to mitigate risks and ensure secure authentication.

Research Analysis

The Facial Recognition Market encompasses the use of advanced Image recognition technology, such as Face recognition, in various sectors for attendance tracking, access control, and surveillance purposes. This technology is increasingly adopted in educational institutions and healthcare settings for patient identification and operational efficiency. Biometrics, including facial characteristics like jawline and unique identifiers, are utilized for authentication techniques in banking, retail, and law enforcement sectors. NtechLab and NEC Corporation are key players in this market, providing smart hospitality services and innovative facial recognition solutions for various applications. Speech and fingerprint recognition are also related technologies used in this domain. The market for Facial Recognition continues to grow, offering significant benefits in terms of automating payment systems and enhancing security in multiple industries.

Market Research Overview

The Facial Recognition Market is a significant and growing sector in the technology industry. This technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to identify and verify individuals by analyzing their facial features. The market is driven by increasing demand for security and convenience in various sectors such as law enforcement, retail, healthcare, and finance. According to recent studies, the global Facial Recognition Market size is expected to reach USD 9.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Key players in this market include NEC, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and FaceFirst, among others. Applications of facial recognition include access control, surveillance, and marketing analytics. However, concerns regarding privacy and ethical issues continue to be a challenge for the market's growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Identification



Verification

Technology

3D



2D



Facial Analytics

End-user

Media And Entertainment



BFSI



Automobile And Transportation



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

