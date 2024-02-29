Facial Recognition Market size to Grow by USD 7.6341 billion from 2022 to 2027, Facial recognition using photos on social networking sites is a major market trend, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial recognition market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,634.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 18.11% during the forecast period. Facial recognition using photos on social networking sites is a major trend in the market. Facebook is one of the world's most popular social networking sites. Social media platforms offer users the opportunity to upload photos. These photos are stored in a database and can be easily identified using some algorithms if desired. Photos from different angles should be uploaded for more accurate identification. Such photo-based identification techniques are more accurate than traditional face recognition methods. Additionally, in the future photo-based identification will be integrated with advanced 3D facial recognition to improve the security capabilities of facial recognition biometrics. Hence, facial recognition using photos on social networking sites is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Global Facial Recognition Market

Companies: 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon Inc., Facebanx, FaceFirst Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, Ipsidy Inc., Luxand Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Safran SA, Suprema Inc., Synaptics Inc., Thales Group, Veridium IP Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Amazon.com Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon Inc., Facebanx, FaceFirst Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, Ipsidy Inc., Luxand Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Safran SA, Suprema Inc., Synaptics Inc., Thales Group, Veridium IP Ltd., among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Segments: Application (Identification and Verification), Technology (3D, 2D, and Facial analytics), End-user (Media and entertainment, BFSI, Automobile and transportation, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Increasing instances of identity threats

End users are becoming more dependent on websites and web applications, leading to a surge in identity and data threat incidents. In addition, the growing popularity of online gaming and social media among younger generations also contributes to increasing identity threats. Therefore, the use of biometric security solutions is increasing. This makes them one of the fastest-growing authentication solutions currently in use in various industries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of deployment of this technology is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The Facial Recognition Market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by advancements in surveillance technologies and the proliferation of CCTV cameras. Homeland security and law enforcement departments, along with security agencies, are increasingly relying on facial recognition technologies for criminal investigations, offender identification, and deployment in various government organizations. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the US Department of Defense are at the forefront of developing Facial Recognition Technology (FERET) and face recognition algorithms, leading to the creation of prototypes and commercial market products.

However, there are concerns regarding the restraint and legal risks associated with facial recognition technology, particularly concerning eDiscovery and the potential for false matches. Implementation of cloud-based facial recognition technology and integration with IoT and cloud storage systems offer opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt on-premises or cloud-based solutions.

Challenges in the facial recognition market include a lack of knowledge and awareness, technical hurdles, and ensuring effective data management. Nevertheless, advancements in neural networks and machine learning algorithms are improving the accuracy and reliability of facial recognition systems. Regulatory environments play a crucial role in shaping the development and deployment of these technologies, necessitating a skilled workforce to navigate legal and ethical considerations.

Facial recognition systems find applications across various vertical segments, including government and defense, contributing to the expansion of the market size. Forecasts suggest a significant growth period, driven by demands in border control, criminal identification, and identification and verification processes, including immigration and attendance tracking in sensitive areas such as airports like Narita International Airport.

Events like the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics highlight the importance of biometric updates and the convenience they offer for travelers, while also emphasizing the need for stringent athlete screening. Technology analysis indicates a shift towards more sophisticated facial recognition systems, leveraging ubiquitous sensors and powerful analytics algorithms, although the physical presence of a human remains essential for oversight and decision-making.

In conclusion, the facial recognition market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand across various sectors including BFSI, healthcare, and airports, with a focus on enhancing security and efficiency while addressing privacy and ethical concerns.

