Facial Serum Market size is to grow by USD 466.23 million from 2022 to 2027 | The introduction of brands owned or endorsed by celebrities to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial serum market size is expected to grow by USD 466.23 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period. Growing portfolio extension to include facial serums with different properties is notably driving the facial serum market. However, factors such as the Increasing number of domestic and niche brands may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by product (eye serum, blemish and acne treatment serums, face sunscreen serums, face moisturizing serums, and facial self-tanning serums), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Facial Serum Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Some of the largest retail chains are Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc. (Walmart), and Target Corp. (Target) and most of them have a separate retail section for facial serums in their stores. Additionally, companies are generating huge revenue by launching new facial serum products in retail stores as mainstream consumers are gradually turning to skin care products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Depending on the climatic conditions in Asia , there are a variety of skin care regimes to choose from among some countries, such as South Korea where consumers prefer 8-11 step beauty rituals while people other than India have 3-4 step beauty rituals. In addition, social media campaigns and celebrities' endorsement of cosmetic products are growing in the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The facial serum market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including A.G. Industries, Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., EMK Products LLC, HCP Wellness, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, O3plus, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Procter and Gamble, Radha Beauty, Saks Direct Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies, and Unilever PLC

Facial Serum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 466.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.G. Industries, Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., EMK Products LLC, HCP Wellness, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, O3plus, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Procter and Gamble, Radha Beauty, Saks Direct Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

