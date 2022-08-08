Facial Serum Market to record USD 261.38 Mn growth -- APAC to occupy 43% market share

Aug 08, 2022, 10:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Serum Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 261.38 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 5.58% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The facial serum market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering differentiated products. The vendors in the market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the launch of new innovative products and M&As to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group as major market participants.
Although the portfolio extension to include products with different properties, rising sales of premium products and growing middle-class aspirational spending, and aging population will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing number of domestic and niche brands, patent-driven market, and the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here
The facial serum market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Eye Serum
- Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums
- Face Sunscreen Serums
- Face Moisturizing Serums
- Facial Self-tanning Serums
The eye serum segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline segment accounted for maximum sales of facial serum products in 2020. The segment comprises specialty retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, department stores, and others. The increasing consumer interest in shopping across multiple brands through specialty stores is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
43% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for facial serum in APAC. The increasing sales of premium cosmetic products and the expansion of the middle-class population are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our facial serum market report covers the following areas:
Facial Serum Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the facial serum market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the facial serum market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Facial Serum Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist facial serum market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the facial serum market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the facial serum market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial serum market vendors
|
Facial Serum Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 261.38 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.58
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Personal products market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Eye serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Eye serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Eye serum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Blemish and acne treatment serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Blemish and acne treatment serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Blemish and acne treatment serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Face sunscreen serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Face sunscreen serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Face sunscreen serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Face moisturizing serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Face moisturizing serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Face moisturizing serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Facial self-tanning serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Facial self-tanning serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Facial self-tanning serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 35: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Avon Products Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Avon Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Avon Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Avon Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Beiersdorf AG
- Exhibit 59: Beiersdorf AG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Beiersdorf AG – Key news
- Exhibit 62: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus
- 11.5 CHANEL Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Kao Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Kao Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Kao Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Kao Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Kao Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Kao Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.8 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 78: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 79: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: LOreal SA – Key news
- Exhibit 81: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 11.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Shiseido Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 86: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 88: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 91: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 93: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 96: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 98: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Unilever Group – Key news
- Exhibit 101: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Unilever Group - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 104: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 106: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
