Facial Serum Market to record USD 261.38 Mn growth -- APAC to occupy 43% market share

Although the portfolio extension to include products with different properties, rising sales of premium products and growing middle-class aspirational spending, and aging population will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing number of domestic and niche brands, patent-driven market, and the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The facial serum market is segmented as below:

Product

Eye Serum



Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums



Face Sunscreen Serums



Face Moisturizing Serums



Facial Self-tanning Serums

The eye serum segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales of facial serum products in 2020. The segment comprises specialty retail stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, department stores, and others. The increasing consumer interest in shopping across multiple brands through specialty stores is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

43% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for facial serum in APAC. The increasing sales of premium cosmetic products and the expansion of the middle-class population are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our facial serum market report covers the following areas:

Facial Serum Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the facial serum market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the facial serum market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Facial Serum Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist facial serum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the facial serum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the facial serum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial serum market vendors

Facial Serum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 261.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Personal products market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Eye serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Eye serum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Eye serum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Blemish and acne treatment serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Blemish and acne treatment serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Blemish and acne treatment serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Face sunscreen serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Face sunscreen serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Face sunscreen serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Face moisturizing serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Face moisturizing serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Face moisturizing serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Facial self-tanning serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Facial self-tanning serums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Facial self-tanning serums - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Avon Products Inc.

Exhibit 56: Avon Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Avon Products Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Avon Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 59: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Beiersdorf AG – Key news



Exhibit 62: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

11.5 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 64: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 68: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 73: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Kao Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 78: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 79: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 80: LOreal SA – Key news



Exhibit 81: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: LOreal SA - Segment focus

11.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Shiseido Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 86: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Exhibit 88: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 91: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 93: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: The Procter and Gamble Co. – Key news



Exhibit 96: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 98: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 99: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Unilever Group – Key news



Exhibit 101: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Unilever Group - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 104: Research Methodology



Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 106: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations

