Facial Treatment Market to Witness Steady Growth: IPL Devices and Laser-Based Devices Among Key Segments

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Treatment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stay ahead in a rapidly changing global market with the comprehensive Global Facial Treatment Market Research Report. As the facial treatment market grows, understanding the forces shaping this trend is critical. The comprehensive analysis breaks down the market to provide a deep understanding of the industry's projected trajectory. Estimated to reach a size of US$1.6 billion by 2030, this report offers valuable insights crucial for business longevity and success.

The report delves into various segments, including IPL Devices and Laser-based Devices, with the former projected to reach a significant market share of US$491 Million by 2030. Explore growth opportunities across major geographic markets such as the U.S, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany and learn how businesses can leverage these expanding markets. Gain an understanding of key competitors to strategize effectively in this fast-paced market.

Key Market Highlights:

  • Global Facial Treatment market estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2022.
  • Projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.
  • IPL Devices segment projected to record 4.9% CAGR, reaching US$491 Million by 2030.
  • Laser-Based Devices segment readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Regional Insights:

  • U.S. Facial Treatment market estimated at US$298.1 Million in 2022.
  • China's market projected to reach US$379.7 Million by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.8%.
  • Japan and Canada forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
  • Germany expected to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR within Europe.

Key Competitors (Total 12 Featured):

  • Alma Lasers GMBH
  • Cutera, Inc.
  • Cynosure, Inc.
  • Fotona d.o.o.
  • Lumenis Ltd.
  • Lutronic Corporation
  • Lynton Lasers Ltd.
  • Sciton, Inc.
  • Solta Medical
  • STRATA Skin Sciences
  • Syneron Medical Ltd.
  • Venus Concept

What's New?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.
  • Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform.
  • Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Facial Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c66xpw

