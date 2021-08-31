Facial Wipes Market in Personal Products Industry | $ 3.72 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 31, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial wipes market is poised to grow by USD 3.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The facial wipes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies premiumization through good quality products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The facial wipes market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the expansion of distribution channels as one of the prime reasons driving the facial wipes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The facial wipes market covers the following areas:
Facial Wipes Market Sizing
Facial Wipes Market Forecast
Facial Wipes Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Beiersdorf AG
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Rockline Industries
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Global Baby Wipes Market - Global baby wipes market is segmented by technology (spunlace technology, airlaid technology, coform technology, needle punch technology, and other technologies), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market - Global wet tissue and wipe market is segmented by technology (spunlace, airlaid, wetlaid, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), application (personal care, household, and industrial, commercial, and institutional), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global facial wipes market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Wet facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dry facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Beiersdorf AG
- Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.
- Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Rockline Industries
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
