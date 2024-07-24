Facilio Expands Education Vertical Portfolio, Digitizes Campus Operations for Three More Institutions

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, today announced that it has on-boarded three new education institutions - Breck School and Purdue University Fort Wayne in the US, and Acorn Early Years in the UK - to its growing education client portfolio. These institutions have chosen Facilio's Connected CMMS suite to digitize and streamline their campus operations, gain real-time visibility, and enhance the overall student and faculty experiences.

Breck School in the United States

"Maintaining a high-quality on-campus facility is crucial for increasing student enrollment and retaining staff, but paper-based processes and outdated tools get in the way of facility management (FM) teams working to uphold the institution's standards. Facilio's Connected CMMS unifies all campus operations and maintenance in one place, offering more than just asset and record maintenance. Real-time insights help FM teams drive service excellence from day one and gain operational control & autonomy," says Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

Facilio's centralized cloud-based platform equips the institutions with:

Unified Asset Management, to decrease asset downtime, gain operational control, and automate maintenance schedules, improving staff & student experiences.



Automated Compliance management, with real-time incident reporting, and proactive inspection to ensure campus health, safety & reputation.



A self-serve staff portal for students & staff members to easily raise service requests, track work order progress, and provide feedback in real-time.

Mike Thorson, Director of Facilities at Breck School says, "Facilio consistently pushes the envelope in terms of innovation. Their commitment to continuous improvement and staying ahead of industry trends assured us that their Connected CMMS platform would be a future-proof choice. It offers a level of customization and flexibility that allows us to tailor the system to our specific needs, ensuring that it can evolve with our FM requirements."

Ashley Tash, Director of Operations & Maintenance at Purdue University Fort Wayne says, "We needed a reliable system in place to track, manage, plan and report FM related activities all in one place, which was hard to achieve with the tool we previously used- this is what led us to partner with Facilio. We have centralized control across campus, helping our FM teams to focus on more strategic initiatives."

"Maintaining early-education facilities located in multiple sites, with limited workforce and operational budgets can be challenging. Everything needs to run as per regulatory standards, and the highest safety and hygiene levels need to be maintained consistently. We chose Facilio to modernize, improve, and track our operational processes. Spending is more effective as a result of the new system. Compliance & inspection management is now automated, which makes audits easy to handle," says Steve Patty, Facilities, Health & Safety Manager at Acorn Early Years, a 35-year-old Pre-School Nursery group with 17 sites in England.

Facilio works with many other leading education institutions including Royal Grammar School Dubai, and Fortes Education in Dubai, helping them to effortlessly manage campus facilities, enhance student safety and maximize technology ROI by leveraging the power of IoT.

