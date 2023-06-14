Facilio Expands its Presence in Australia in Response to High Demand for Smart Building Solutions

SYDNEY, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio , an AI-driven SaaS property operations platform provider with a global customer base, announced its expansion into the ANZ region in response to high demand for its smart building solutions.

The company's ANZ operations will be led by Facilio's new Regional Director Mickael Dominguez. Before joining Facilio, Mickael was a Director at Deloitte Digital where he led the firm's Digital Real Estate practice. Mickael has over a decade of experience developing and executing large-scale digital transformation strategies for some of the region's most prominent developers and builders. Mickael is on the Advisory Council at Proptech BNE, where he supports the growth and development of the Proptech ecosystem in South East Queensland.

"I am excited to be joining Facilio, a high growth company which has brought about radical transformation in the way buildings are operated & managed today. A combination of market and regulatory forces are at play in the region, prompting property managers to prioritize energy optimization and seek solutions to achieve higher operational efficiencies. Facilio's solutions are purpose-built to rapidly deploy and unlock tremendous value for property operators. With their well-thought-out platform, enterprises can seamlessly implement and experience tangible results in no time. I look forward to driving the adoption of Facilio's cutting-edge offerings and supporting customers in maximizing the potential of their properties," said Mickael.

Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio, also shared his excitement, stating, "Facilio was founded with a vision to drive operational efficiency and sustainability in the built environment, and free property operators from legacy systems. We have already achieved significant success in the Australian market, with renowned companies like Investa leveraging our platform to transform their portfolio operations. I am confident that we will continue to experience exponential growth and deliver remarkable outcomes for our customers here."

Investa , one of Australia's premiere real estate companies, selected Facilio's Connected CMMS solution to digitize their portfolio operations. They have replaced five different systems across their 7.6m sq ft portfolio with a single integrated platform, unlocking unprecedented operational efficiency.

Facilio is trusted by forward-thinking enterprises worldwide to transform and future-proof their building portfolios. The company's products include the Connected CMMS Suite, which serves as a single pane of glass for O&M operations, the Connected Buildings Suite, an IoT-enabled platform driving energy and carbon efficiencies, and the Connected Retail solution, empowering remote monitoring and optimization of refrigeration and BMS systems in multi-site retail outlets.

Facilio's AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, retail, education, and other real estate categories use Facilio to reduce operations costs, increase net asset value, and de-risk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, Chennai, Singapore, and Sydney, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Brookfield Growth.

