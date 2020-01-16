Facilities Maintenance Management (FMM) acquires Labarre Associates, Inc.'s Facilities Division

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilities Maintenance Management (FMM), a Baton Rouge-based, fullservice maintenance and construction company, has acquired Labarre Associates, Inc.'s facilities division. The acquisition will expand FMM's facilities maintenance capabilities and footprint across the Southeast by adding twenty plus professional staff members from Labarre's facilities service team, ranging from leadership and administrative staff to project management, IT, and facility specialists. This expansion brings the total FMM team to 150 employees and expands its fleet.

"The acquisition significantly strengthens FMM's ability to deliver vertically integrated solutions for commercial facilities planning, as well as day-to-day and on-demand facilities maintenance. This is a tremendous opportunity for both companies and will accelerate our momentum and enhance our growth here at FMM," said Steven Davis, Jr. FMM Founder and CEO.

Labarre Associates, Inc. will take the opportunity to strengthen all aspects of its architectural and construction services. "I met Steven at the Louisiana Economic Development's (LED) CEO Roundtable and over the last couple of years we've been meeting and sharing our experiences and then one day it all clicked that this was an opportunity we couldn't pass up and the rest, as they say, is history," said Jay Labarre, CEO and Founder of Labarre Associates.

"We are always looking for opportunities to strengthen and grow as a company, but we remain grounded by the realities that our clients face each day," said Davis. "We are looking forward to this strategic partnership between both companies. We have plenty to offer each other."

Financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About FMM

Facilities Maintenance Management (FMM) is a full-service, turn-key maintenance and construction company that provides unsurpassed quality and customer service to commercial and residential clients throughout the Southeast. For more information about FMM, visit: www.fmmla.com.

About Labarre Associates

Established in 1984, Labarre Associates Inc. provides a turnkey solution for optimizing all aspects of the design and construction process for commercial properties across the Southeast. For more information about Labarre Associates, visit: www.labarre-inc.com.

SOURCE Facilities Maintenance Management