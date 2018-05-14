Facilities Management Market and Soft Services - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North America Facilities Management Market: Overview

The business intelligence study on facilities management market provides a detailed overview of the North America facilities management market for the 2017-2024 forecast period, wherein 2016 is considered as the base year.The report provides 2015 values this market for historical reference.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4402615



The report examines each and every aspect that could influence the growth of North America facilities management market through 2024. Revenue estimations are presented in US$ Bn and Kilo tons in this report.



The report delves into vital market indicators such as demand dynamics, growth trends, and opportunities that are crucial to determine the growth trajectory of North America facilities management market over the aforementioned forecast period. The analysis of the market presented in the report is thus holistic.



To present market attractiveness, market size of key segments and their revenue contribution has been examined. All values for market size are in US$ Bn unless explicitly mentioned.



North America Facilities Management Market: Scope of Study

Included in the report is a competitive dashboard that provides valuable insights on market positioning and winning strategies of key players in North America facilities management market.The section also profiles key players based on their distinguishing business attributes, followed by insights into their growth strategies, market positioning, and recent developments.



This is to enhance understanding of competitive scenario of North America facilities management market which is currently fragmented.



The research report provides an in-depth analysis of North America facilities management market based on service type, industry, and region.



North America Facilities Management Market: Research Methodology

The report employs bottom-up approach to estimate values for each segment.Top-down approach has been employed to re-validate the values estimated in the secondary research phase.



Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, financial services industry output, infrastructure/Capex spending, and government regulations have been analyzed in the secondary research phase.



In the primary research phase, analysts conducted internal primary, face to face interviews, telephonic interviews, and mail based surveys.Target audience reached out to include but is not limited to opinion leaders, industry experts, process owners, distributors, traders, manufacturers, and system integrators.



The primary research phase was split into survey planning, survey design, survey management, response filtering, and data validation.



North America Facilities Management Market: Competitive Dashboard

Under the competitive landscape section, the report provides an overview of players operating in the market.It includes insights into winning strategies employed by them and revenue earned by each of them in the recent past.



This is used to analyze competitive strategies for the future based on which revenue that will be earned by each player will be estimated.



Key players profiled in the North America facilities management market include Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH, Compass Group plc, Ecolab USA Inc., G4S plc, Mities Group plc, Cofely, Cresa LLC, GDI Integrated Facility Services, IISS World Services A/S, and Sodexo Inc.



