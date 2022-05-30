Facilities Management Market Size to Grow by USD 660.29 billion | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Facility Management Solutions to Drive Growth | Technavio

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional factors impacting the growth of the market

Facilities Management Market: Major Segmentation

By end-user, the commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth in the number of multinational conglomerates (MNCs) and small and medium businesses (SMBs) has increased the demand for commercial office spaces across the world, which is expected to drive the demand for facility management. The commercial segment is one of the major contributors to the global facilities management market. A major part of the demand arises from the business services, information technology (IT), industrial and manufacturing, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

Facilities Management Market: Major Trend

The adoption of green cleaning products is a trend in the facilities management market. Many vendors are offering green and sustainable cleaning agents owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of green and eco-friendly products among commercial and industrial users. Green cleaning products are also safe to use, as they do not involve toxic chemicals or corrosive materials. They are derived from natural essential oils, such as basil, lavender, lemon, and other plant sources.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the facilities management market. Request a Sample Report Now!

Facilities Management Market: Vendor Analysis

The facilities management market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, service, and brand name recognition to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group, among others.

Reasons to Buy Facilities Management Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist facilities management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the facilities management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the facilities management market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facilities management market vendors

This report can be personalized according to your business needs. Speak to our Analyst

Related Reports

Food Waste Management Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Waste Management Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Facilities Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 660.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramark Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Interserve Group Ltd., ISS AS, Johnson Controls International Plc, OCS Group Ltd., SAP SE, SIS Ltd., Serco Group Plc, and Sodexo Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Environmental and facilities services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aramark Corp.

Exhibit 45: Aramark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Aramark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Aramark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 48: Aramark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Aramark Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 50: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 51: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Interserve Group Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Interserve Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Interserve Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Interserve Group Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 57: Interserve Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Interserve Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 ISS AS

Exhibit 59: ISS AS - Overview



Exhibit 60: ISS AS - Product and service



Exhibit 61: ISS AS - Key news



Exhibit 62: ISS AS - Key offerings

10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 63: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 64: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 66: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.8 OCS Group Ltd.

Exhibit 68: OCS Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: OCS Group Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 70: OCS Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 71: OCS Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 72: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 73: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 74: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 75: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.10 SIS Ltd.

Exhibit 77: SIS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: SIS Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: SIS Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: SIS Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Serco Group Plc

Exhibit 81: Serco Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 82: Serco Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Serco Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 84: Serco Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Serco Group Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Sodexo Group

Exhibit 86: Sodexo Group - Overview



Exhibit 87: Sodexo Group - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Sodexo Group - Key news



Exhibit 89: Sodexo Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Sodexo Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio