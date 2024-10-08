Facilitron Enhances School Emergency Preparedness with Advanced Facility Management Solutions

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools and districts across the nation face increasing threats from natural disasters, active shooter incidents, and public health emergencies, Facilitron is stepping up to provide cutting-edge solutions to help educational institutions better manage facility security and respond to emergencies. With school facilities serving as hubs for a variety of community activities, including public uses such as polling places during elections, it is critical that schools maintain up-to-date records of who is on campus at any given time. Facilitron's comprehensive facility management platform is designed to support schools in preparing for, managing, and recovering from a wide range of emergency scenarios and public facility use.

Facilitron plays a vital role in enhancing emergency preparedness and disaster management for schools. Key features of Facilitron's platform, such as facility scheduling, utilization tracking, preventive maintenance, and inspection tools, have proven essential in responding to crises such as recent hurricane activity in the Southeast, wildfire responses in the West, and even tragic events like the Garlic Festival shooting in Gilroy, California.

"Facilitron is more than a facility scheduling tool—it's a platform enabling schools to proactively prepare for emergencies, track real-time usage of their spaces, know exactly who's on campus, and efficiently manage the recovery process after disasters," says Cheryl Galloway, Director of Community Engagement at Facilitron. "From managing polling places and emergency shelters to documenting facility conditions for FEMA applications, our platform empowers schools to stay ready and resilient."

Key Highlights of Facilitron's Role in Emergency Management:

Scheduling and Event Management: Facilitron helps schools efficiently manage event scheduling, including for polling places and emergency shelters, ensuring that facilities are properly maintained and available for critical use during disasters.

Disaster Preparedness and Recovery: Facilitron's preventive maintenance tools and photography features document facility conditions before and after disasters, streamlining the insurance and FEMA reimbursement process. The platform also tracks work orders for repairs and provides data for grant applications related to disaster mitigation and recovery.

Emergency Shelters and Community Safety: Facilitron manages emergency shelters during hurricanes, wildfires, and mass shooting incidents, such as the Garlic Festival shooting. Its attendee management tools help schools track who is on site during emergencies, ensuring accountability and safety.

Facilitron manages emergency shelters during hurricanes, wildfires, and mass shooting incidents, such as the Garlic Festival shooting. Its attendee management tools help schools track who is on site during emergencies, ensuring accountability and safety. Collaboration with Local First Responders: Facilitron supports joint emergency drills with local first responders, helping schools build strong relationships with fire, police, and medical teams. These collaborations improve overall emergency response readiness by familiarizing first responders with school layouts and enhancing coordination during real events.

Real-World Impact:

Florida School Districts: During hurricane season, districts like Orange County Public Schools and Sarasota County Public Schools used Facilitron to manage Red Cross shelters, document facility conditions, and track recovery efforts.

During hurricane season, districts like Public Schools and Sarasota County Public Schools used Facilitron to manage Red Cross shelters, document facility conditions, and track recovery efforts. Wildfires in California : In Gilroy , Facilitron helped transform city parks into firefighter encampments and managed facility usage during poor air quality events caused by wildfires, ensuring the community stayed safe indoors.

In , Facilitron helped transform city parks into firefighter encampments and managed facility usage during poor air quality events caused by wildfires, ensuring the community stayed safe indoors. Post-Shooting Recovery: In the aftermath of the Garlic Festival shooting, Facilitron was used to manage Red Cross shelters and coordinate FBI interviews at designated facilities, providing a critical infrastructure backbone during the recovery phase.

Facilitron is committed to continuing its support of schools and districts as they enhance their emergency preparedness efforts. By providing a platform that not only manages day-to-day facility use but also supports schools during their most critical moments, Facilitron helps build safer, more resilient communities.

About Facilitron:

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Facilitron is a comprehensive and data-driven facilities management platform and public spaces rental marketplace with a mission to help operators like schools and cities meet community space rental needs more effectively. By integrating work orders, facility use scheduling, and the leasing process of facilities and public/private spaces into one singular system-of-record, Facilitron allows operators to showcase and monetize their spaces, keeping them safe and secure while funding their upkeep, maintenance, and staffing. As the world's largest public spaces marketplace, with more than 12,000 schools across 31 states and billions of square feet of facility space on its platform, Facilitron has processed and supported millions of community events since its founding in 2014. Beyond simply providing software and marketplace capabilities, Facilitron offers its partners valuable business and financial services and serves as an advisory partner to train and support administrators, developing customized facility management programs and generating millions of dollars in additional revenue for schools and other public space operators while better serving community needs.

