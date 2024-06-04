FACILITRON LAUNCHES NEW AI-POWERED FEATURES DESIGNED TO BOOST OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES FOR ITS FACILITIES MANAGEMENT PARTNERS

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, a leading comprehensive and data-driven facilities management platform and public spaces rental marketplace, announced the launch of new AI capabilities designed to enhance multiple functions of its computerized maintenance management system (CMMS), Facilitron Works™. Unique to the Facilitron platform and setting industry standards for future AI implementation, these AI features will optimize operations and increase productivity and efficiency for its users, which include more than 10,000 schools across the country.

Facilitron Works™ has introduced a duplicate detection function which uses AI to quickly identify work orders reporting the same issue. The feature flags the suspect work orders for review so that users can either confirm or designate a work order as a duplicate. Eliminating duplicate work orders saves administrators and facility management staff valuable time and reduces the frustration of processing duplicates.

Using AI, Facilitron has also implemented a predictive text feature which provides users with suggestions as they type, reviewing past history to predict current user intent. Predictive text can reduce manual errors and increase work efficiency.

In addition, Facilitron has successfully implemented AI-powered tools to enhance features in its Facility Scheduling and Reservations System, Facilitron S&R™, including verifications for developer fees and certificates of insurance. More efficient management of these documents has streamlined the verification process and eliminated backlogs that often delay facility maintenance and rental opportunities.

"We're excited to leverage the power of AI and pioneer ways it can transform a variety of facility management functions," says Facilitron CEO Jeff Benjamin. "Our proprietary built-in AI tools are in many applications converting cumbersome pen and paper processes to digital formats, reducing man hours and preventing errors. In addition, AI is providing valuable data analysis that will help us continue to develop best-practices for our partners."

Facilitron has embraced AI technologies and is excited to continue to develop AI-specific resources to enhance its platform. For example, AI solutions, soon to be integrated in Facilitron Works™, will revamp facility preventive maintenance programs by allowing campus facilities managers to more easily identify routine equipment service needs which prevent future equipment failure and breakage. Especially beneficial in school settings, these AI-generated preventive maintenance profiles will be customized based on the customer's work order and asset history. This provides important information that will enable users to make more informed and budget-driven decisions, ultimately creating more efficient, cost-effective, and safer campuses.

About Facilitron:

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Facilitron is a comprehensive and data-driven facilities management platform and public spaces rental marketplace with a mission to help operators like schools and cities meet community space rental needs in a more effective way. By integrating work orders, facility use scheduling and the leasing process of facilities and public/private spaces into one singular system-of-record, Facilitron allows operators like public schools to showcase and monetize their spaces, keeping them safe and secure while also funding their upkeep, maintenance and staffing. As the world's largest public spaces marketplace, with more than 10,000 schools across 31 states and billions of square feet of facility space on its platform, Facilitron has processed and supported millions of community events since its founding in 2014. Beyond simply providing software and marketplace capabilities, Facilitron provides its partners with valuable business and financial services and serves as an advisory partner to train and support administrators and develop customized facility management programs, generating millions of dollars in additional revenue for the schools and other public space operators while better serving community needs.

For more information visit: facilitron.com

Contact: Mercer Brockenbrough

(706) 540-6258

[email protected]

SOURCE Facilitron