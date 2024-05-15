FACILITRON PARTNERS WITH BROWARD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS (BCPS) TO MANAGE FACILITY USE AND MARKET SPACES TO COMMUNITY

Facilitron Platform Strengthens Safety and Security Protocols in 19 Florida School Districts

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, the world's largest public spaces marketplace and a leading provider of facility management systems, is pleased to partner with Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) and more than 10,000 schools across 31 U.S. states to provide innovative facility use management solutions that will help K-12 public schools and colleges implement more efficient and cost-effective ways of sharing their buildings and grounds while enhancing their communities.

As the country's sixth largest school district, serving more than 250,000 students in its 356 campuses, BCPS recognizes the benefits of Facilitron's unique approach to facility management which addresses the challenges and costs of maintaining and operating its facilities. With growing community demands for space rental and school safety as its top concern, BCPS sees the need for a more comprehensive facility management system which allows them to showcase and share their spaces with the community while ensuring security for all of their campuses. Facilitron is working with BCPS to achieve this balance, implementing enhanced systems for facility reservation and scheduling, security staffing and facility maintenance as well as attendee management.

Like BCPS, school districts of all sizes across the country are also seeking ways to alleviate budget constraints as well as additional workload stress on administrators tasked with managing their facility rental programs. "Historically, pen and paper management of these rental programs has been tedious and inconsistent, with the increased costs associated with facility upkeep, security and staffing taking away from the funding that the schools desperately need for their own programs," says Facilitron CEO Jeff Benjamin. "We're utilizing our technology to transform the way public and private space operators manage and monetize their buildings, and we're helping foster meaningful change, driving revenue which can go directly back to the classrooms."

Like an Airbnb, but for public spaces, Facilitron partners with public schools, colleges, cities and private facility owners to provide meeting rooms, fields, theaters, gyms and more to individuals and community groups seeking event space. BCPS significantly contributes to Facilitron's position as the world's largest public spaces rental marketplace. With hundreds of gyms, fields, cafeterias, and parking lots, along with over 70 auditoriums and 16,000 classrooms, the South Florida district, 2nd largest in the state, adds substantial offerings. This contribution is especially notable in Florida, where now nearly 50% of all schools in the state rent their spaces through Facilitron.

More than simply a marketplace and rental business software, Facilitron's integrated facility management tool allows school districts to schedule both internal events and community requests, track utilization and costs, manage maintenance, coordinate support services, and connect to automated building systems for HVAC and lighting control. Rental business services include AI-powered insurance verifications, automatic invoicing, payment collections and refunds, account and customer support, training and data analysis – all with no direct costs to the districts. For renters, Facilitron offers a user-friendly marketplace where organizers can search, request and pay for space for community-centered activities.

"Using valuable data to make its decisions, BCPS is transforming the way it runs its facility rental programs and quickly becoming a model for our country's safest schools," says Benjamin. "We're proud to be working with forward-thinking districts like BCPS across the country, and we're excited to continue to grow and develop our platform capabilities to help schools and communities successfully share resources."

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Facilitron is a comprehensive and data-driven facilities management platform and public spaces rental marketplace with a mission to help operators like schools and cities meet community space rental needs in a more effective way. By integrating work orders, facility use scheduling and the leasing process of facilities and public/private spaces into one singular system-of-record, Facilitron allows operators like public schools to showcase and monetize their spaces, keeping them safe and secure while also funding their upkeep, maintenance and staffing. As the world's largest public spaces marketplace, with more than 10,000 schools across 31 states and billions of square feet of facility space on its platform, Facilitron has processed and supported millions of community events since its founding in 2014. Beyond simply providing software and marketplace capabilities, Facilitron provides its partners with valuable business and financial services and serves as an advisory partner to train and support administrators and develop customized facility management programs, generating millions of dollars in additional revenue for the schools and other public space operators while better serving community needs.

