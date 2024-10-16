Facilitron Partners with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to Enhance Facility Management, Safety, and Community Engagement

Facilitron Platform Now Powers Facility Management in 20 Florida School Districts

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, the world's largest public spaces marketplace and a leading provider of facility management systems, is excited to announce a new partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS), the fourth largest school district in the United States. This collaboration brings Facilitron's advanced facility management solutions to more than 350,000 students across 400 campuses in Miami-Dade County, empowering the district to manage its spaces more efficiently, improve campus security, and strengthen community engagement.

With this partnership, MDCPS joins 19 other Florida school districts already benefiting from Facilitron's comprehensive platform. Facilitron is transforming how districts across the state manage facility rentals, events, and building operations, while also supporting campus safety, especially during community events and emergency situations.

"Our partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools is a significant milestone in our mission to help districts manage their spaces safely and efficiently," says Jeff Benjamin, CEO of Facilitron. "By streamlining facility use, improving community engagement, and reinforcing safety measures, we're proud to support MDCPS in their commitment to delivering an excellent educational experience while fostering strong ties with the local community."

Enhancing Community Engagement and Campus Safety

As schools increasingly serve as community hubs, offering spaces for public activities such as polling places, sports leagues, and cultural events, managing facility use and ensuring campus security has become more critical. Facilitron's platform addresses these challenges by providing real-time scheduling, event management, and attendee tracking, as well as preventive maintenance and security tools.

This enables MDCPS and other districts to streamline operations, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure that facilities are safe and accessible for all users.

Key Features of Facilitron's Platform:

Comprehensive Facility Scheduling: Facilitron simplifies the scheduling of internal school events and external community rentals, ensuring spaces are used efficiently and securely.



Facilitron simplifies the scheduling of internal school events and external community rentals, ensuring spaces are used efficiently and securely. Enhanced Safety and Security: Schools can track who is on campus during events in real time, improving accountability and overall safety. The platform also integrates with security staffing and maintenance services, ensuring districts are prepared for any scenario.



Schools can track who is on campus during events in real time, improving accountability and overall safety. The platform also integrates with security staffing and maintenance services, ensuring districts are prepared for any scenario. Revenue Generation: Facilitron enables schools to rent out facilities like gyms, fields, and auditoriums, generating new revenue streams that can be reinvested into educational programs and facility upkeep.



Facilitron enables schools to rent out facilities like gyms, fields, and auditoriums, generating new revenue streams that can be reinvested into educational programs and facility upkeep. Automation and Maintenance Tools: Facilitron's system offers automated invoicing, payment collections, insurance verification, and data analysis, along with preventive maintenance and work order management—at no direct cost to the district.

Facilitron's platform has already been proven successful in districts across Florida. During the recent hurricane season, Facilitron played a key role in helping districts manage emergency shelters and track recovery efforts. In Broward County, the platform has been instrumental in managing increased demand for public space rentals, all while maintaining strict safety protocols.

Now, with the addition of Miami-Dade County, Facilitron further solidifies its role in supporting Florida's largest school districts. Across the state, Facilitron has helped districts manage over 1.2 million community events and recover more than $35 million in costs associated with facility use.

"We're thrilled to welcome Miami-Dade County Public Schools into the Facilitron family," says Cheryl Galloway, Director of Community Engagement at Facilitron. "Their commitment to both safety and community engagement makes this partnership a perfect fit. With Facilitron, MDCPS will streamline their facility use management, optimize space utilization, and strengthen community relationships."

For more information about Facilitron's role in supporting school districts with advanced facility management solutions, visit www.facilitron.com.

About Facilitron:

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Facilitron is a comprehensive, data-driven facilities management platform and public spaces rental marketplace. Its mission is to help operators like schools and cities meet community space rental needs more effectively. Facilitron integrates work orders, facility scheduling, and leasing processes into a single system-of-record, allowing operators to showcase and monetize their spaces while maintaining safety and security. Facilitron partners with over 12,000 schools across 31 states, managing billions of square feet of facility space and supporting millions of community events since its founding in 2014. In addition to software, Facilitron provides valuable business and financial services, helping schools generate additional revenue and better serve their communities.

Contact: Mercer Brockenbrough

[email protected]

SOURCE Facilitron