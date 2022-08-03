Facilitron Releases First Mobile App for CMMS

Public spaces marketplace and facility management platform Facilitron releases new CMMS mobile app for its Facilitron Works™ maintenance and work order software

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, a public spaces marketplace and leading provider of CAFM and CMMS systems, announced today the release of a new mobile app exclusively for customers of its CMMS software platform, Facilitron Works™. The new companion app, now available on both iOS and Android platforms, makes it easier for facility maintenance technicians to use mobile devices to create, receive and complete work orders in the field.

"The research we did and the feedback we received, centered on the maintenance tech's role and their ability to complete jobs faster and more accurately," said Jeff Benjamin, Facilitron CEO. "Techs need to be able to quickly log details and get back to work. The Facilitron Works app gives them a dedicated experience to do exactly that."

According to Benjamin, the mobile app makes entering labor or material costs and closing work orders easy and streamlined.

"Our goal with the app is to make it so that a maintenance worker, no matter their comfort level with technology, can complete the data entry part of their job and focus on completing more work orders in the field," Benjamin said.

With the Facilitron Works mobile app, workers can:

Easily create new work orders on-the-go, from anywhere

Receive new work orders in real-time without needing to return to a dispatch office

View other open work orders for the same location (map view), enabling more work to get completed when sending technicians out to site specific locations (reducing the need for multiple site visits)

Easily take and upload photos to attach to a work order, for visual inspection or requesting support.

Add relevant attachments to work orders and get back to work

"We're excited about the potential of the Works app to make it easy for our techs to enter data and get back to work," said Kevin Kwiatkowski Assistant Director of Facility Services, San Antonio Independent School District. "We expect to significantly increase our operations efficiency and improve our maintenance tech's satisfaction."

Facilitron Works and its companion app are just one of the solutions that Facilitron provides to public space operators such as school districts and cities to manage the scheduling, renting, maintenance and automation of facilities. Facilitron tightly integrates Facilitron Works with their other products such as Facilitron S&R (Facility Scheduling and Rentals), and Facilitron BAS (Building Automation System) to create a single platform-of-record capable of tracking utilization, turning on HVAC systems, creating work orders and running an entire rental business.

The development of the mobile app, Facilitron's first, and the continuing development of the integrated CMMS system Facilitron Works is part of Facilitron's strategy to increase revenue in the public spaces marketplace and to bring digitalization, automation and data integration to facility operators who rent their spaces to the public and in particular real-estate asset managers such as public schools, universities and city and county governments.

About Facilitron:

Facilitron is a data-driven facilities management platform and marketplace that integrates automated building systems, maintenance work orders, facility use schedules and the leasing process of public and private spaces into one singular system-of-record. With over 7000 schools and 7-billion square feet of facility space on the platform, Facilitron has processed and supported over 6 million community events since the company was founded in 2015.

