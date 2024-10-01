Facilitron University 2024: Empowering Facility Management Professionals with Cutting-Edge Insights

Date: November 12-13, 2024

Location: Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037

Registration Deadline: October 31, 2024

Cost: Free

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron is excited to announce the return of Facilitron University 2024, a premier two-day event designed for facility management professionals, school district leaders, and administrators. Taking place November 12-13, 2024, at the iconic Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, this immersive experience will provide invaluable insights, hands-on learning, and exclusive networking opportunities tailored to elevate facility management expertise.

Event Highlights

Facilitron University is honored to welcome Travis Allen, founder of iSchool Initiative and a pioneer in educational technology, as the keynote speaker. Travis's journey started with a viral YouTube video advocating for mobile technology in classrooms—while he was still a high school student. Now a recognized leader in digital education, Travis has inspired over 300,000 people in 45 states and 11 countries, with features in CNN, Forbes, and Huffington Post. His keynote will explore the intersection of technology, leadership, and education—offering a fresh perspective on today's facility management challenges.

Attendees will also benefit from expert-led sessions covering key trends in facility management and school district operations, with topics designed to help schools streamline processes, optimize resources, and stay ahead of industry changes. Featured sessions include:

District Fiscal Responsibility : Best practices for optimizing school district budgets and maximizing resources.

: Best practices for optimizing school district budgets and maximizing resources. Updating Board Policy : Trends and compliance strategies to keep your district running smoothly.

: Trends and compliance strategies to keep your district running smoothly. Teacher Recruitment, Retention, and Housing: Addressing critical staffing and housing challenges to attract and retain top talent.

Participants will engage in hands-on breakout sessions that encourage collaboration and problem-solving with peers, providing practical solutions that can be implemented immediately in schools or facilities.

Additional Perks

In addition to educational sessions, attendees will enjoy:

Access to all keynote speeches and expert-led sessions.

Guided breakout discussions with fellow professionals in facility management and school operations.

Complimentary meals, including breakfast, lunch, and light appetizers during cocktail hour.

Private gallery tours of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

This event is free of charge, making it accessible to school district leaders and facility managers at all levels.

Who Should Attend?

Whether you're a school district leader, facility manager, or administrator, Facilitron University 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity to enhance your skills, stay ahead of industry trends, and connect with like-minded professionals. Don't miss the chance to gain actionable insights and real-world strategies for managing public facilities more effectively.

Register Now

Registration is open until October 31, 2024, but spots are limited. Secure your place at Facilitron University 2024 today to advance your facility management expertise and expand your professional network.

Media contact:

Mercer Brockenbrough

[email protected]

