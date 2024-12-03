Facilitron University Empowers K-12 Education Leaders Nationwide to Streamline Facility Management, Maximize Resources, and Create Safer, More Accessible Schools

Plans Announced for Facilitron University 4 in 2025

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, a leader in K-12 facilities management technology, celebrates the success of Facilitron University 3 and announces Facilitron University 4, scheduled for April 16–18, 2025, in Los Gatos, California.

This year's Facilitron University 3 convened education administrators, operations professionals, and thought leaders from 15 states to explore innovative strategies for school facility management, technology integration, and community engagement. Over two impactful days, participants shared insights, discussed challenges, and identified solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing community partnerships, and unlocking the full potential of school facilities.

"Facilitron University 3 provided a platform for educators and administrators to connect with industry experts, exchange ideas, and gain practical insights to benefit their districts," said Facilitron CEO, Jeff Benjamin. "Our shared goal is to enhance safety, efficiency, and accessibility in school facilities. By expanding networks of support and fostering collaboration, we aim to empower districts nationwide to maximize resources and create thriving, community-centered schools. We're excited to continue this important work at Facilitron University 4."

Key Takeaways from Facilitron University 3

Data-Driven Decision-Making

Districts are leveraging analytics and AI to optimize maintenance, inform policy changes, and reduce operational costs. Facility Rental Strategies

Revenue-sharing models transform schools into community hubs, generating income to address budget deficits, support underserved schools, and fund district initiatives. Technological Integration

Unified platforms like Facilitron simplify administrative processes, automate workflows, and improve user experiences. Safety and Risk Management

Schools are redefining risk management through collaborative emergency preparedness and streamlined processes. Community Engagement

Equitable policies and transparent communication are fostering stronger partnerships between schools and communities.

Looking Ahead: Facilitron University 4

Building on the success of this year's event, Facilitron University 4 will expand to a three-day format in 2025, offering even greater opportunities for learning, collaboration, and innovation. Sessions will address pressing challenges and emerging trends in K-12 education, such as:

Artificial Intelligence in Education : Using AI to enhance facility management and support educators.

: Using AI to enhance facility management and support educators. Equity and Accessibility : Ensuring fair resource access while balancing cost recovery.

: Ensuring fair resource access while balancing cost recovery. Sustainability and Energy Efficiency : Leveraging technology to promote greener school operations.

: Leveraging technology to promote greener school operations. Cybersecurity : Protecting schools from increasing cyber threats with advanced tools and strategies.

: Protecting schools from increasing cyber threats with advanced tools and strategies. School Safety and Emergency Preparedness : Elevating campus security through technology and collaboration.

: Elevating campus security through technology and collaboration. Digital Equity : Bridging the gap to ensure equitable access to essential digital resources for all students and staff.

: Bridging the gap to ensure equitable access to essential digital resources for all students and staff. Emerging Educational Technologies: Exploring innovations shaping the future of K-12 schools.

The keynote speaker for Facilitron University 4 will be announced at the start of the new year, setting the stage for an exciting and transformative event.

About Facilitron

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Facilitron provides a comprehensive, data-driven facilities management platform and public space rental marketplace. Its mission is to help operators like schools and cities meet community space rental needs efficiently and securely. Facilitron's platform integrates work orders, facility scheduling, and leasing into a unified system of record, empowering operators to showcase and monetize their spaces while maintaining safety and compliance.

With over 12,000 schools across 31 states using the platform, Facilitron manages billions of square feet of facility space and has supported millions of community events since its founding in 2014. In addition to its cutting-edge software, Facilitron offers valuable business and financial services to help schools generate additional revenue and better serve their communities. For more information, visit www.facilitron.com.

Contact:

Mercer Brockenbrough - [email protected]

Michele Nichols - [email protected]

