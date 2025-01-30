Facilitron's Innovative Online Solutions Empower California School Districts to Navigate Changes to the Mitigation Fee Act Under New Senate Bill 937

Facilitron DevFees™ Enhances Efficiency, Transparency, and Accessibility in Fee Collection Process for School Districts and Developers

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to California's new Senate Bill 937 (SB 937) and its recent changes to the developer impact fee collection process for qualifying projects, Facilitron announces expansion of its DevFees™ capabilities to help California school district partners streamline impact fee collection and permit processing, while ensuring compliance with state and local regulations.

More than 60 California school districts recently attended a series of webinars hosted by Facilitron, where attendees learned how to register projects, calculate impact fees, and issue compliance documents—entirely online and at no direct cost to the districts. The webinars, available for replay on the Facilitron website, also explored how SB 937 shifts the timeline for collecting developer impact fees, providing much-needed relief for homebuilders while posing new logistical challenges for school districts.

SB 937: A Game Changer for Developers, but a New Challenge for Districts

SB 937, which took effect January 1, allows developers of qualifying affordable housing projects to pay impact fees later in the construction process—specifically, when homes become occupied—rather than paying fees upfront, often during permit issuance. This shift provides financial relief to developers by reducing the need for high-interest loans, stabilizing housing costs, and ultimately making it easier to build much-needed affordable housing across California.

For school districts, however, SB 937 presents a significant operational challenge. While the total amount of fees collected remains the same, the timing of payments is now spread out, requiring districts to track different fees due at different times, for different building types, and across multiple construction zones. Missed payments or incomplete submissions could result in lost revenue and budgeting complications, ultimately impacting the resources available for school facilities.

To help districts manage the new requirements of SB 937, Facilitron has expanded capabilities of its DevFees™ feature. The platform can be customized for specific exemption categories to track various fee schedules, send automated reminders to builders, and ensure compliance with the new timelines—without the headache of manual tracking through spreadsheets or paper records.

"We launched DevFees™ to increase operational efficiencies of impact fee management for both district administrators and developers. Designed to streamline the process of registering development projects, calculating fees, and making secure payments for school impact fees, our innovative online portal allows for customization and exceptions such as SB 937," says Facilitron CEO, Jeff Benjamin. "We've developed a solution that simplifies the process and ensures districts receive the full impact fees owed to them, on time and in full. Districts can focus on their core mission, to provide quality education, while we track the complexities of fee management."

With Facilitron, school districts can rest assured that they will remain compliant with SB 937 while optimizing their fee collection process. The platform helps eliminate manual errors, reduces administrative burden, and ensures that districts never miss a fee payment, ultimately supporting the long-term health of school facilities.

About Facilitron:

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Facilitron is a comprehensive and data-driven facilities management platform and public spaces rental marketplace with a mission to help operators like schools and cities meet community space rental needs more effectively. By integrating work orders, facility use scheduling, and the leasing process of facilities and public/private spaces into one singular system-of-record, Facilitron allows operators to showcase and monetize their spaces, keeping them safe and secure while funding their upkeep, maintenance, and staffing. As the world's largest public spaces marketplace, with more than 12,000 schools across 31 states and billions of square feet of facility space on its platform, Facilitron has processed and supported millions of community events since its founding in 2014. Beyond simply providing software and marketplace capabilities, Facilitron offers its partners valuable business and financial services and serves as an advisory partner to train and support administrators, developing customized facility management programs and generating millions of dollars in additional revenue for schools and other public space operators while better serving community needs.

For more information about Facilitron and its services, please visit www.facilitron.com.

