Facility Ally Raises $700k Pre-Seed Round to Take its SAAS National

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Ally , a sports facility and eatertainment management software company, has closed a $700,000 pre-seed funding round led by Slabotsky Family Office. The funds will be used to build out Facility Ally's development, sales and marketing teams.

Facility Ally founder Luke Wade

For sports facilities and leagues, Facility Ally provides a central hub for reservations, memberships, payment, waivers and more. It helps streamline operations and prevent double bookings while enabling facilities and leagues to grow. There are approximately 100,000 sports facilities in the U.S. and leagues, tournaments and facilities are a $70 billion industry.

"Almost every facility out there uses four to eight different software programs to manage their facilities — one for leagues, one for calendars; lessons, coaches, camps, clinics," says Facility Ally founder Luke Wade. "We've already seen tremendous demand for an all-in-one software solution for facility and league management. This funding will allow us to rapidly grow our user base across the U.S."

Facility Ally clients include Kansas City's Hy-Vee Arena , which uses the software to manage its dozen courts and numerous other sports and training facilities. Steve Foutch, CEO of Foutch Brothers and owner of Hy-Vee Arena, previously invested in Facility Ally and advised on creation of the software.

Chicken N Pickle , a rapidly growing pickleball eatertainment destination which currently operates seven locations in four states with five more in development, uses Facility Ally to manage their pickleball leagues. As pickleball continues to explode in popularity throughout the country, Facility Ally frequently receives in-bound inquiries from new facilities in need of their product.

"I've seen how quickly groundbreaking softwares can scale," says Noah Slabotsky of Slabotsky Family Office, which has successfully launched multiple software startups. "If the market is ready for it and the product is right, you can save people money and make their lives easier. Facility Ally has everything it takes to scale and we're thrilled to have partnered with Luke to make that happen."

Wade initially conceived of and developed Facility Ally to manage his own adult recreational sports business, KC Crew , which currently has 20,000 participants across basketball, golf, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, shuffleboard, futsal, softball, kickball, karaoke and e-sports leagues. He left a position as a full-time developer to create the initial version of the Facility Ally software himself and grow KC Crew.

After struggling to find a development team to expand and refine his product, Wade leveraged tech enabled services company Full Scale to provide the programming talent needed to create a comprehensive software-as-a-service product for sports facilities and leagues. Full Scale also invested in Facility Ally in 2018.

"Luke is a truly savvy entrepreneur to have recognized that software he developed for his own league could itself be a scalable business," says Matt DeCoursey, CEO of Full Scale. "It's a testament to his leadership that he was able to grow both businesses through the pandemic and I'm confident this round of funding will catapult Facility Ally to further success."

Press release source : Facility Ally . Learn more at facilityally.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Facility Ally