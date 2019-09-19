Facility Logix Highlights Firm's Significant Growth as It Celebrates 15th Anniversary

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Logix, a life sciences consulting firm providing best-in-class customized facility solutions and novel approaches to facility design, real estate construction and project management to the biotech industry, celebrates 15 years of success and continued growth, capped off with the recent grand opening of the new 75,000-square-foot Discovery and Innovation Building in Jacksonville, Florida for a major academic medical center.

Facility Logix served as Owner's Representative on the Discovery and Innovation Building and advised the medical center's team on both the business and development plans for the facility. The facility, which was developed in collaboration with Lung Biotechnology PBC, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics Corporation, includes three ex-vivo lung perfusion suites and collaborative space for conducting cell-based therapy production, as well as an innovative Life Sciences Incubator that connects entrepreneurs with resources to bring medical solutions to market.

"The opening of this impressive Discovery and Innovation Building with a leading academic medical center and United Therapeutics – both of whom are repeat clients for Facility Logix – perfectly and uniquely marks the accomplishments of our firm as we celebrate its 15-year anniversary," said Facility Logix President Pat Larrabee. "When I founded the firm, I knew there was a need for specialized facility consulting services to the biotech industry; however, I didn't imagine that the demand for our specialized consulting expertise and services would explode with the level of intensity it has in the last decade. This recent project is indicative of the biotech industry's need to have dedicated facility specialists who deeply know and understand both facilities and science."

The Facility Logix team has more than a combined 80 years of experience in owner's representation and project management, feasibility studies, and innovative biotech facility marketing—completing an impressive variety of first-of-kind facilities that range in complexity and size. In 2019 alone, the firm has helped clients deliver more than $138 million in cGMP facilities along the East Coast through its Owner's Representation services.

More than 35 communities of innovation from Hawaii to Maine are implementing strategies to grow and cultivate life science clusters proposed by Facility Logix. The firm's clients range from large pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to CAR-T developers, research institutions, and state and local economic development entities. Notable Facility Logix biotech clients include Johns Hopkins University, the Mayo Clinic, bluebird bio, Paragon Bioservices (now Paragon Gene Therapy, a unit of Catalent Biologics), United Therapeutics, and Eisai Inc.

The Facility Logix team – comprised of experts who are knowledgeable about the biotech industry as well as facility design, real estate construction and project management, and biotechnology facility operations – continues to grow with the addition of new staff members. Additionally, the firm, which was established in Maryland and remains headquartered there, now has three additional offices: in Raleigh, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; and Brooklyn, New York.

Ms. Larrabee continued, "We are proud of our accomplishments over the last 15 years, and attribute this to our dynamic and diverse team's hard work and dedication, as well as to the uniqueness of our tailored offerings that are solely focused on the biotechnology industry."

"We are grateful to the many clients who have entrusted their facilities and teams to our care over the last 15 years," said Facility Logix Director of Project Management Services Lynne Cooper. "We have many repeat biotech clients who have come to expect a high-level of detail, creativity, quality, communication, responsiveness and transparency from us. We will continue this culture of caring and quality into the next 15 years."

About Facility Logix

Facility Logix is a woman-owned business (MWBE) that provides facility-related consulting services to biotechnology companies, innovative biotech facility marketing to facility owners and real estate brokers working to attract biotech occupants, and market research and insight to institutional/non-profit clients seeking to drive economic development. The firm specializes in the biotech industry and delivers novel building solutions, enabling biotech companies to produce or house healthcare products that will change the lives of patients around the world—making it a healthier place for all. Facility Logix is one of only a few consulting firms that provides owners' representation; facilities planning; move and transition, project, and operational management implementation; and feasibility research/studies to the biotech industry. For more information, visit www.flgx.com.

SOURCE Facility Logix

