Facility Management Market in the UK to Grow by USD 19.6 Billion (2024-2028), Cloud-Based Solutions Driving Market Growth, Report on AI's Impact - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The facility management market in UK size is estimated to grow by USD 19.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of green cleaning products. However, rise in budgetary constraints poses a challenge. Key market players include Alby Estates Ltd., Amey Ltd., Anabas UK2 Ltd., Andron Contract Services Ltd., Atalian Servest Group Ltd., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., B38 Group, Bellrock Property and Facilities Management Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group UK and Ireland Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., FMS PBC, FMS Projects Ltd., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Kier Group plc, Mitie Group Plc, PHS Bidco Ltd., PRECISION FM, and Sodexo SA.

Facility Management Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK and Europe Key companies profiled Alby Estates Ltd., Amey Ltd., Anabas UK2 Ltd., Andron Contract Services Ltd., Atalian Servest Group Ltd., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., B38 Group, Bellrock Property and Facilities Management Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group UK and Ireland Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., FMS PBC, FMS Projects Ltd., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Kier Group plc, Mitie Group Plc, PHS Bidco Ltd., PRECISION FM, and Sodexo SA

Market Driver

The UK Facility Management market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in technology and sustainability. The Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) are key players, promoting energy efficiency and sustainability. Companies like Sodexo, Apleona, RICS, Apogee Corporation, JLL, Infraspeak, and others are leveraging IoT-based facilities, artificial intelligence, and building information modelling for improved space usage, energy management, and maintenance. Hard and soft FM services are in high demand for managing physical assets in various sectors, including real estate, infrastructure, institutional, and infrastructure. Organisations are focusing on energy conservation and sustainability, with mergers, acquisitions, and expansion plans driving market growth. Commercial properties, client locations, corporate offices, hospitals, schools, and industrial sites all require customised services for housekeeping, maintenance, repairs, and grounds maintenance. Construction companies are also integrating energy efficiency and IoT solutions into new buildings. The use of data analytics and client-focused services is becoming increasingly important, with in-house and outsourced options available for organisations. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing, driven by the need for efficient and sustainable facility management solutions.

The facility management market in the UK is witnessing a significant shift towards eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Consumers and businesses are increasingly aware of the environmental and health hazards posed by traditional cleaning products containing bleaching agents. In response, many facility management companies are providing green cleaning services using natural, non-toxic, and biodegradable ingredients. These companies are also implementing sustainable practices, such as reducing waste, conserving energy, and minimizing chemical usage, to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions.

Market Challenges

The UK Facility Management market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the need for organisations to optimise their physical assets and enhance sustainability. Challenges include regulatory requirements from bodies like BEIS and BOMA, and the integration of technology such as IoT-based facilities, artificial intelligence, and building information modelling. Key players like Sodexo, Apleona, RICS, Apogee Corporation, JLL, Infraspeak, and others offer in-house and outsourced services, addressing various facility management needs. Sectors like real estate, infrastructure, and the institutional sector are major consumers of facility management services. Services include energy management, housekeeping, maintenance, repairs, and grounds maintenance for buildings, infrastructure, and commercial properties. Energy efficiency, sustainability, and energy conservation are key priorities. Mergers, acquisitions, and expansion plans continue to shape the market. Clients include corporations, hospitals, schools, and industrial sites, requiring customised services.

Small businesses in the UK, particularly those in emerging economies, frequently encounter budget limitations, relying on investments and venture capital to operate. These financial constraints prevent them from engaging established facilities management companies, instead opting for less expensive, potentially subpar services. Consequently, an organization's overall facilities management capabilities may suffer, leading to increased maintenance and operational expenses that negatively impact profitability. Furthermore, escalating labor costs pose another challenge to the market's expansion. The burden of training and retaining skilled personnel adds to the financial strain, hindering the market's growth during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This facility management market in UK report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Soft facility management

1.2 Hard facility management End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Government

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Soft facility management- The soft services segment holds a substantial share in the UK facility management market due to their cost-effective nature and minimal technical expertise. Soft services encompass cleaning, transportation, catering, and security. The demand for these services, particularly in the areas of housekeeping, pest control, landscaping, and waste management. The emphasis on cleanliness, especially to prevent infection spread, has fueled the growth of frequent commercial and industrial cleaning. Additionally, the increasing focus on cleanliness within facilities for both staff and guests has boosted the demand for housekeeping services. Furthermore, the growing requirement for waste management solutions in the UK is anticipated to drive the expansion of the facility management market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Facility Management market in the UK is a significant sector, contributing significantly to the economy through the management of physical assets in buildings. The market encompasses Hard FM (maintenance of building systems and infrastructure) and Soft FM (services related to the comfort and convenience of building occupants). Key drivers include energy efficiency, sustainability, and energy conservation. Organisations, both public and private, in various sectors, including construction, rely on Facility Management to ensure the optimal performance of their buildings. The market is witnessing the integration of technology, with IoT-based facilities, Building Information Modelling, and Data Analytics becoming increasingly popular. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are also being employed to enhance predictive maintenance and optimize energy usage. The market caters to both in-house and outsourced services, with key players providing comprehensive solutions. Regulatory bodies like BEIS (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) and BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association) set standards and guidelines to ensure best practices. Companies like Sodexo, Apleona, RICS, Apogee Corporation, JLL, Infraspeak, and others offer a range of services, from Hard FM to Soft FM, Energy Management, and Consultancy.

Market Research Overview

The Facility Management market in the UK is a dynamic and growing sector, encompassing the management of physical assets and infrastructure in buildings and real estate. Key areas of focus include Operations, Space Usage, Energy, Housekeeping, Maintenance, Repairs, and Grounds Maintenance for Workers, Visitors, and Clients in various sectors such as Commercial Properties, Hospitals, Schools, Industrial Sites, and Corporate Offices. The market leverages advanced technologies like IoT-based facilities, Artificial Intelligence, Building Information Modelling, and Data Analytics to optimize Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Energy Conservation. Organisations can choose between In-house and Outsourced Facility Management solutions, with Hard FM for building infrastructure and Soft FM for non-core services. Major trends include Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansion Plans among key players. Notable developments include the adoption of Construction and Real Estate projects, Contract Foodservice, and Client Locations. BOMA, RICS, and other industry bodies play a crucial role in shaping regulations and best practices. Companies like Sodexo, Apleona, Apogee Corporation, JLL, Infraspeak, and others offer customised services to meet diverse client needs.

