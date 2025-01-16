Facility Management Market in the UK to Grow by USD 19.6 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Cloud-Based Solutions; AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The facility management market in uk size is estimated to grow by USD 19.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of green cleaning products. However, rise in budgetary constraints poses a challenge. Key market players include Alby Estates Ltd., Amey Ltd., Anabas UK2 Ltd., Andron Contract Services Ltd., Atalian Servest Group Ltd., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., B38 Group, Bellrock Property and Facilities Management Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group UK and Ireland Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., FMS PBC, FMS Projects Ltd., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Kier Group plc, Mitie Group Plc, PHS Bidco Ltd., PRECISION FM, and Sodexo SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facility management market in uk 2024-2028

Facility Management Market In UK Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis UK Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries UK and Europe Key companies profiled Alby Estates Ltd., Amey Ltd., Anabas UK2 Ltd., Andron Contract Services Ltd., Atalian Servest Group Ltd., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., B38 Group, Bellrock Property and Facilities Management Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group UK and Ireland Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., FMS PBC, FMS Projects Ltd., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Kier Group plc, Mitie Group Plc, PHS Bidco Ltd., PRECISION FM, and Sodexo SA

The eco-friendly trend is gaining traction in the UK facility management market, with a rising demand for non-toxic and biodegradable cleaning products. Consumers and businesses are increasingly aware of the environmental and health hazards posed by traditional cleaning agents. In response, many facility management companies are providing eco-friendly cleaning services and products. This shift offers several advantages, including attracting environmentally-conscious customers, reducing environmental impact, enhancing CSR, and complying with regulations. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the UK facility management market.

The Facility Management market in the UK is witnessing significant trends in various sectors. In the institutional and infrastructure sectors, there's a growing focus on optimising space usage for workers and visitors. Energy efficiency and sustainability are key concerns, with organisations implementing energy conservation measures and adopting renewable energy sources. Real estate companies are investing in energy-efficient buildings and incorporating the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and building information modelling for data analytics. Hard FM services like maintenance, repairs, and grounds maintenance continue to be in demand. Many organisations are choosing between in-house and outsourced services for Hard and Soft FM, depending on their specific needs. Mergers, acquisitions, and expansion plans are driving the market, with commercial properties, contract foodservice, client locations, corporate offices, hospitals, schools, and industrial sites all requiring customised services. Energy management, housekeeping, and maintenance are essential for ensuring smooth operations. The use of technology like AI and data analytics is transforming the industry, making operations more efficient and cost-effective. The market is expected to grow further as more organisations recognise the importance of effective facility management in enhancing productivity and reducing costs.

Small businesses in the UK, particularly those in developing economies, face significant budget constraints. These organizations often rely on investor and venture capitalist funding, limiting their ability to afford high-quality facilities management services from reputable providers. The result is the procurement of subpar services, leading to increased maintenance and operational costs, and ultimately impacting a company's profitability. Moreover, escalating labor costs pose another challenge to the facility management market's growth. The expense of training and retaining skilled personnel within an organization further impedes market expansion. Additionally, the use of aging assets in buildings leads to excessive energy consumption, and the subsequent replacement and maintenance add to operational costs. In such instances, inadequate facilities management becomes detrimental, as it contributes to high maintenance expenses. Consequently, the prevalence of budgetary constraints in small businesses will impede the growth of the facility management market in the UK during the forecast period.

The UK Facility Management market is experiencing significant changes due to technological advancements and industry trends. Challenges include implementing Artificial Intelligence, Building Information Modelling, and Data Analytics. Inhouse and outsourced FM solutions continue to be popular, with Hard FM focusing on maintenance of physical assets and Soft FM handling services like cleaning and catering. Institutional and infrastructure sectors are major clients, with mergers and acquisitions driving expansion plans. Commercial properties, client locations, corporate offices, hospitals, schools, and industrial sites require customised services. BEIS and BOMA set industry standards, while Sodexo, Apleona, RICS, JLL, Infraspeak, and Apogee Corporation are key players. Gross value added from Construction, IoT-based facilities, and BEIS's Green Business Fund support growth.

This facility management market in UK report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Soft facility management

1.2 Hard facility management End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Government

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Soft facility management- The soft services segment holds a substantial share in the UK's facility management market due to their cost-effectiveness and minimal technical expertise. Soft services encompass cleaning, transportation, catering, and security. The COVID-19 crisis led in demand for these services, particularly housekeeping, pest control, landscaping, and waste management. Cleanliness became a priority to prevent the virus's spread, boosting the demand for commercial and industrial cleaning. Additionally, the reopening of industries necessitated waste management solutions. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the UK's facility management soft services segment during the forecast period.

The Facility Management market in the UK is a dynamic and growing industry, focused on optimising the performance and sustainability of physical assets within organisations. Key drivers include energy efficiency, sustainability, and energy conservation. The market encompasses Hard FM (maintenance of building systems and infrastructure) and Soft FM (services such as cleaning, security, and catering). Gross Value Added (GVA) in the UK Facility Management sector was estimated at £13.4 billion in 2019, with a projected growth rate of 2.3% per year. The market is influenced by various organisations, including the Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). Innovations like IoT-based facility management, Building Information Modelling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Data Analytics are transforming the sector. Companies like Sodexo, Apleona, RICS, Apogee Corporation, JLL, Infraspeak, and others are leveraging these technologies to offer inhouse and outsourced services. Construction firms are also integrating facility management into their offerings. The use of energy-efficient technologies and focus on sustainability are crucial aspects of the industry's future.

The Facility Management market in the UK is a significant sector within the real estate and infrastructure industries, focusing on the efficient and effective operation of buildings and infrastructure. The market encompasses various services including energy management, housekeeping, maintenance, repairs, grounds maintenance, and space usage optimization. Key areas of growth include energy efficiency, sustainability, and the integration of technology such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and Building Information Modelling (BIM) for data analytics. The market caters to diverse organisations in the institutional and infrastructure sectors, including commercial properties, client locations, corporate offices, hospitals, schools, and industrial sites. Facility Management can be delivered in-house or outsourced, with key services being Hard FM (maintenance of the physical assets) and Soft FM (non-technical services). Mergers, acquisitions, and expansion plans continue to shape the market, with key players focusing on customised services to meet specific client needs. Gross Value Added (GVA) for the Facility Management sector is a significant contributor to the UK economy, with key players such as JLL, Infraspeak, Apogee Corporation, and Sodexo providing innovative solutions to optimize building operations and enhance the experience for workers and visitors. BOMA and RICS set industry standards for best practices, while the BEIS (Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) department supports energy conservation and sustainability initiatives. Construction and infrastructure projects also present opportunities for growth within the Facility Management sector.

