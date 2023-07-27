Facility Management Market size in UK is set to grow by USD 17.47 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The facility management market size in UK is expected to grow by USD 17.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28% as per the latest Technavio market research report. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Facility Management Market in UK: Increasing demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions to drive growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facility Management Market in UK 2023-2027

The increasing demand for cloud-based facilities management solutions is the major factor notably driving the market growth. The demand for technologically advanced solutions in the UK's facility management market has led to a significant increase in the adoption of cloud computing solutions. These solutions serve as reliable options for hosting facilities management software, providing enhanced security, collaboration capabilities, and cost-cutting benefits for organizations with multiple locations. The advantages of cloud computing include improved data security, scalability, and faster disaster recovery. Moreover, the ease of accessing vital data from backups on a private cloud host platform from anywhere with an internet connection makes it highly beneficial. Cloud-based solutions also streamline work processes and enable automatic system updates. Due to its cost-effectiveness, the growing trend of shifting towards cloud-based solutions is expected to drive the growth of the facility management market in the UK during the forecast period.

Facility Management Market In UK: Adoption Of Green Cleaning Products

The adoption of green cleaning products is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The increasing awareness among consumers and businesses about the harmful effects of traditional cleaning products has led to a higher demand for natural, non-toxic, and biodegradable cleaning products in the UK. Consequently, several facility management companies are now offering eco-friendly cleaning services and adopting green cleaning practices, which help reduce waste, conserve energy, and minimize the use of harmful chemicals. Using eco-friendly cleaning products also brings several benefits, including customer retention and attraction, a reduced environmental carbon footprint, and a positive impact on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) profile. Moreover, it ensures compliance with environmental regulations and helps avoid unnecessary fines and penalties. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the facility management market in the UK during the forecast period.

Facility Management Market In UK: The rise in budgetary constraints

The rise in budgetary constraints is challenging market growth. Budgetary constraints pose a significant challenge for small organizations in developing countries, as they rely on funds from investors and venture capitalists (VCs). Due to financial limitations, these organizations may opt for less reputable facility management firms, leading to subpar services that can impact their overall efficiency and productivity. This may result in higher maintenance and operating costs, negatively affecting the company's profitability. Additionally, rising labor and training costs, as well as the expense of retaining skilled personnel, further hinder market growth. The cost of managing, maintaining, and replacing old assets also contributes to higher operating costs, even with effective facilities management. Consequently, the increasing budgetary constraints and rising operating costs are expected to impede the growth of the facility management market in the UK during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Facility Management Market In UK Players:

The facility management market in UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alby Estates Ltd., Amey Ltd., Anabas UK2 Ltd., Atalian Servest Group Ltd., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., B38 Group, Bellrock Property and Facilities Management Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group UK and Ireland Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., FMS PBC, FMS Projects Ltd., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Kier Group plc, Mitie Group Plc, PHS Bidco Ltd., PRECISION FM, Sodexo SA, and Andron Contract Services Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Facility Management Market In UK: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (soft facility management and hard facility management) and end-user (commercial, government, and residential).

The soft facility management segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The soft services segment experiences greater demand due to its lower cost compared to hard services. The simplicity of delivering soft services allows new vendors to offer them at economies of scale. These services encompass facility cleaning for hygiene maintenance, goods delivery, fleet management, catering, and security services. Moreover, there is an increasing need for periodic cleaning in commercial and industrial settings, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to a prevalent trend. As industries and companies continue to prioritize staff and guest safety with precautionary measures, the soft facility management segment in the UK is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Facility Management Services Market size in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16.32 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (soft services and hard services) and end-user (IIBB, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, retail and others). Rising levels of outsourcing in building management are the key factor driving the India Facility Management Services Market growth.

The Facility Management Services Market in North America size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 114.36 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial buildings, government buildings, and residential buildings), and service (soft services and hard services). The growing need for safety and security is notably driving the market growth.

Facility Management Market Scope In UK Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.85 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alby Estates Ltd., Amey Ltd., Anabas UK2 Ltd., Atalian Servest Group Ltd., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., B38 Group, Bellrock Property and Facilities Management Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Compass Group UK and Ireland Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., FMS PBC, FMS Projects Ltd., ISS AS, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Kier Group plc, Mitie Group Plc, PHS Bidco Ltd., PRECISION FM, Sodexo SA, and Andron Contract Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 13: Chart on UK: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on UK: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Facility management market in UK 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on facility management market in UK 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Soft facility management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Soft facility management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Soft facility management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Soft facility management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Soft facility management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hard facility management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Hard facility management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Hard facility management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Hard facility management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Hard facility management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 59: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 61: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 62: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 63: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Anabas UK2 Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Anabas UK2 Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Anabas UK2 Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: Anabas UK2 Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Andron Contract Services Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Andron Contract Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Andron Contract Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Andron Contract Services Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Atalian Servest Group Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Atalian Servest Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Atalian Servest Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Atalian Servest Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Atlas Facilities Management Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Atlas Facilities Management Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Atlas Facilities Management Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Atlas Facilities Management Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 B38 Group

Exhibit 76: B38 Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: B38 Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: B38 Group - Key offerings

11.8 CBRE Group Inc.

Exhibit 79: CBRE Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: CBRE Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: CBRE Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: CBRE Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 EMCOR Group Inc.

Exhibit 83: EMCOR Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: EMCOR Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: EMCOR Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: EMCOR Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 FMS PBC

Exhibit 87: FMS PBC - Overview



Exhibit 88: FMS PBC - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: FMS PBC - Key offerings

11.11 FMS Projects Ltd.

Exhibit 90: FMS Projects Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: FMS Projects Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: FMS Projects Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 ISS AS

Exhibit 93: ISS AS - Overview



Exhibit 94: ISS AS - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ISS AS - Key news



Exhibit 96: ISS AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: ISS AS - Segment focus

11.13 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Exhibit 98: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. - Segment focus

11.14 Kier Group plc

Exhibit 103: Kier Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 104: Kier Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Kier Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Kier Group plc - Segment focus

11.15 Mitie Group Plc

Exhibit 107: Mitie Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mitie Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Mitie Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Mitie Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Mitie Group Plc - Segment focus

11.16 PHS Bidco Ltd.

Exhibit 112: PHS Bidco Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: PHS Bidco Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: PHS Bidco Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: PHS Bidco Ltd. - Segment focus

11.17 Sodexo SA

Exhibit 116: Sodexo SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: Sodexo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Sodexo SA - Key news



Exhibit 119: Sodexo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Sodexo SA - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio