Facility Management Services Market in North America 2021-2025|Featuring BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Colliers International, Compass Group USA Inc. as Key Market Players|Technavio

Facility management services market in North America: Growth in infrastructure development.

Rising construction activities will result in an increased demand for facility management services in North America. Advances in the construction sector will play a vital role in generating increased demand for outsourcing facility management services. For instance, Airbus SAS (Airbus) announced the opening of its new A220 production facility in the US. The construction of commercial buildings is increasing, especially in the services and financial sector. Increasing urbanization has resulted in the growth of several residential and office buildings in and around Toronto. Retail spaces are predicted to shrink while multi-purpose buildings consisting of commercial and recreational centers will increase during the forecast period.

"The rising levels of outsourcing in building management and value proposition offered to building owners will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Leading Facility Management Services in North America Market Participants

BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

BGIS Global Integrated Solutions offers Building Operations and Maintenance Management, Technical Services, Building Automation, and Remote Connectivity, Energy and Facility Solutions, Critical Environments and Data Centers, Procurement and Contracted Building Services, Financial Management and Reporting Services, Front of House Services, and Public-Private Partnership.

Colliers International

Colliers International offers Facilities operation and management, Preventive and curative maintenance, contract management, Improvement plans, Cleaning services, Courier and mail services, Concierge, security and surveillance services, Gardening and landscape maintenance, Waste management, and Catering.

Compass Group USA Inc.

Compass Group USA Inc. offers facility management services to school cafeterias, corporate cafes, hospitals, and remote camps to routine cleaning and maintenance services at the workplace and airport.

Global Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market- The hydraulic hose and fittings market is segmented by end-user (construction machinery, agricultural machinery, material handling machinery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Industrial Machinery Market- The high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter industrial machinery market is segmented by application (air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbine) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

