Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry | Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. COVID-19 will have At Par impact on the facility management services market in the Middle East. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

The facility management services market in the Middle East in the environmental and facilities services industry is expected to grow by USD 25.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during 2021-2025, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist facility management services market growth in the Middle East during the next five years.

Estimation of the facility management services market size in the Middle East and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the facility management services market in the Middle East

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facility management services market vendors in the Middle East.

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the facility management services market in the Middle East. Some of these vendors include BESIX Group SA/NV, EFS Facilities Services Group, Ejadah Asset Management Group, Emrill Services LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd., Mace Group, Mitie Group Plc., and Serco Group Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Facility Management Services Market in Middle East size

size Facility Management Services Market in Middle East trends

trends Facility Management Services Market in Middle East industry analysis

The growing prominence of technology in facility management is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the cost constraints in facility management services may threaten the growth of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Service

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

