Facility Management Services Market size in North America to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growth in infrastructure development - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The facility management services market size in North America is forecast to increase by USD 114.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.69%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in infrastructure development, the rising outsourcing activities in building management, and the growing need for safety and security. To gain more insights on market size and other market parameters during the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027), Request a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027

Facility management services market in North America Vendor Analysis:

The facility management services market in North America is highly fragmented. Small and medium-sized unorganized players with few clients and services dominated the market in the past. The growth in office space and the creation of more integrated facilities and campuses have created growth opportunities for more organized players. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aramark, BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., Compass Group Plc, Downer EDI Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emeric Facility Services, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Global Facility Management and Construction Inc., ISS AS, Knight FM, Mace Group, Quess Corp. Ltd., SMI Facility Services, Sodexo SA, BVG India Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Cushman and Wakefield Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., and Tenon Facility Management Pvt. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Aramark - The company offers cloud performance management services such as TrueSight operations management, BMC AMI data for Db2, and BMC AMI data for IMS.

The company offers cloud performance management services such as complex hybrid-cloud and software-defined networks.

The company offers cloud performance management platform such as AppDynamics.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

This North America facility management services market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial buildings, government buildings, and residential buildings), and service (soft services and hard services).

The market share growth of the commercial buildings segment is significant for the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes buildings like office, hospitality, retail, and healthcare buildings. Office buildings make up the majority of the commercial buildings segment among end-user sub-segments owing to the growing demand for a convenient, secure, and safe workplace. Facility management services have increased in North America because there are many office buildings in the region, especially in the US. Hence, it is anticipated that a number of corporate offices, business parks, and other office buildings will be constructed in the North American region, increasing the demand for effectively managed facilities during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

A major driver fueling the growth of the market is the growing need for safety and security.

As a result of the rise in security threats, businesses and other organizations in North America are putting a greater emphasis on safety and security measures and turning to facility management services to provide these services.

are putting a greater emphasis on safety and security measures and turning to facility management services to provide these services. Hence, buildings, offices, and infrastructure are overseen and kept up with as a component of office to keep tenants and clients free from safety and security threats.

Thus, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the North America facility management services market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The growing demand for eco-friendly cleaning products is an emerging trend in the market that is expected to fuel the market growth.

As consumers and businesses are becoming more aware of the negative effects of conventional cleaning products on the environment and public health, the demand for cleaning products made from natural, non-toxic, and biodegradable ingredients has increased.

As a result, various facility management companies in North America are adapting to this trend by providing eco-friendly cleaning supplies and services.

are adapting to this trend by providing eco-friendly cleaning supplies and services. Moreover, they are putting into practice eco-friendly cleaning techniques that emphasize on minimizing the use of dangerous chemicals, saving energy, and reducing waste.

Hence, owing to the conscious consumers and building owners, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A major challenge impeding the market growth for facility management services in North America is the lack of skilled labor.

Some of the components of facility management include maintenance and repair of building systems, cleaning and sanitation, security, and other related services. These jobs call for specialized training, expertise, and knowledge and since there aren't enough skilled workers in the facility management sector, this shortage is likely to persist in the future.

The shortage of skilled labor includes an aging workforce, the low number of young people entering the sector, and competition for talent from other sectors.

High labor cost to retain and recruit skilled labor, declining quality of services due to unskilled labor and lack of training are the reasons that hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Facility Management Services Market In North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Facility Management Services Market In North America between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Facility Management Services Market In North America and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Facility Management Services Market across North America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Facility Management Services Market In North America vendors

Facility Management Services Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 114.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.29 Regional analysis North America Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aramark, BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., Compass Group Plc, Downer EDI Ltd., EMCOR Group Inc., Emeric Facility Services, GDI Integrated Facility Services, Global Facility Management and Construction Inc., ISS AS, Knight FM, Mace Group, Quess Corp. Ltd., SMI Facility Services, Sodexo SA, BVG India Ltd., CBRE Group Inc., Cushman and Wakefield Plc, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., and Tenon Facility Management Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Reports

