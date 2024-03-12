Facility Solutions Group Announces Jerrod Kew as Vice President of Albuquerque Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Solutions Group (FSG) announced today the appointment of Jerrod Kew as Vice President of their Albuquerque Operations. This role expands upon Kew's current role as Division Vice President of FSG El Paso as he will be leading both divisions.

Kew's 10-year history with FSG started in Albuquerque as a service technician. He worked his way up to becoming a Project Manager in Albuquerque before moving to El Paso five years ago. He was eventually appointed to lead FSG El Paso as a Division Vice President. His leadership in El Paso has set a solid foundation for his new responsibilities.

The company believes that Kew's successful track record positions him to now also lead their Albuquerque division. He has been vital in driving the growth of FSG's operations throughout West Texas and New Mexico. Kew's firsthand knowledge of the area and culture, strategic vision, and dedication to excellence will bring new and continued success to operations in both regions.

Excited for the opportunity to lead over multiple FSG divisions, Kew stated, "Becoming the Vice President of FSG's Albuquerque marks a significant milestone in my career, one filled with both excitement and a sense of responsibility. This new role not only validates years of hard work and dedication but also presents an opportunity to make a tangible impact in both the company and the community".

Jason Zipprian, FSG's Chief Operating Officer of Construction, expressed enthusiasm about Kew's new role: "Seeing Jerrod step into the role of Vice President of FSG Albuquerque is incredibly exciting. His unwavering commitment to success, coupled with a genuine passion for engaging and empowering our employees, promises a dynamic future for our Albuquerque team. Together, they are poised for unparalleled achievements".

Kew's appointment is effective immediately.

About Facility Solutions Group, Inc.: Facility Solutions Group is one of the nation's largest single-source providers of lighting and electrical products, electrical services, electrical construction, and energy management solutions. With a successful 41-year history of serving customers, FSG develops, designs, markets, sells, and supports all types of lighting, electrical, control, signage, and energy-saving products and services. FSG's employees support the company's business in all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. To learn more about FSG, visit fsg.com .

