Facing Menopause With Wellness Benefits From Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Menopause can be a physically and emotionally challenging time. Physical changes can run the gamut from hot flashes to chills, sleeplessness to weight gain; emotional challenges may be from mood variability or just from dealing with all the physical changes. Women who are seeking support during menopause can approach their health in a variety of ways. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers various wellness benefits which may be of use to FEBC members who are experiencing menopause.

"Menopause can be extremely stressful for the women who are experiencing it," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager of FEBC. "But having the support of health pros on hand might make this big transition a little easier. There are various wellness benefits that FEBC offers that make getting that support easier."

Depending on their plan level, FEBC members can access a number of health and wellness benefits. This includes telehealth benefits that allow FEBC members to speak with health professionals online or on the phone to answer non-emergency related medical questions. Certain FEBC members even have access to a benefit that allows them to connect with doctors who can diagnose conditions and prescribe some medications—also online or by phone. Women experiencing menopause who have access to these benefits might find some useful information and peace of mind with professionals on hand. These particular telehealth benefits provide services that are included with membership costs, but there may be additional services provided by or referred from health professionals that are at an additional cost.

FEBC's wellness offerings also come in the form of discounts on various goods and services. For members who are curious about how their hormones may be affecting their health during menopause, they can have their hormones analyzed via a lab test; FEBC offers discounts on laboratory tests at participating providers. For members interested in nutrition, vitamins, and supplements, FEBC offers discounts on vitamins and a wide variety of health foods and supplements from an online merchant.

"Many people approach their health from a variety of angles," said Martinez. "At FEBC, we are offering wellness benefits that facilitate many different approaches to health, including ones that may be useful to menopausal women. Members can also use our benefits to approach their health from a more holistic perspective, too."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

