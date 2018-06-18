Facing Potentially Huge Wildfire Liabilities, California's PG&E Outlines Capital Spending Plans, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--California's remaking of its energy market is shown in changes to the capital spending plans of the state's major utilities, including Pacific Gas and Electric Company (San Francisco, California), the electric and gas utility unit of PG&E Corporation (San Francisco). In the not-too-distant past, the state's investor-owned utilities spent heavily on building fossil-fueled electric generation projects and long transmission lines. But now the spending trend is toward renewable generation, distribution system modernization, electricity storage, energy efficiency, and, in Pacific Gas and Electric's case, wildfire mitigation
