Facing the Unknown? Take the Leap of Faith to vRAN

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts just released a five-year forecast for virtual radio access networks (vRAN), with detailed technical information about acceleration techniques and processor core choices, along with a five-year forecast of adoption and revenue for vDU and vCU software.

Mobile Experts

Cost analysis in the report compares the impact of centralization, virtualization, and openness, analyzing the impact of each step in the modernization of the network. The report also breaks down the trends for virtualization in various world regions, by air interface, by public and private networks, and several other aspects.

"Virtual RAN made the major leagues this year," commented Joe Madden, Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts. "After a decade of anticipation, large-scale deployments using this technology in mainstream networks are a reality. Operators such as Verizon, KDDI, Vodafone, and others have blessed vRAN with their stamp of approval."

The report dives into detail about the benefits of adopting vRAN; while initial cost benefits may be mild initially, over time, virtualization can result in important cost savings, especially for upgrades that would require a site visit for dedicated hardware.

"Major network operators have introduced vRAN in some of their most difficult markets. For example, Samsung has deployed with Verizon in New York City, and with KDDI in Tokyo. This technology has 'crossed the chasm' to mainstream adoption, and we have analyzed precisely how the vDU and vCU will be implemented," said Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

Mobile Experts has investigated Open RAN thoroughly in other reports, and while Open RAN can cut the cost of radio equipment dramatically in some networks, Mobile Experts concludes that vRAN has proven its ability to save money for almost any network in long-term costs for upgrades.

The questions that the market need answered are: How will a dedicated 5G network adopt vRAN for future expansion? Will operators wait for 6G, or overlay vRAN on existing networks? Mobile Experts' new report applies their usual methodical investigation to these questions and more.

