Facing Unique Circumstances, Conservation Groups Turn to Sportsman's Box to Assist with Fundraising

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The eyes are upon you, the hunting and fishing industry is experiencing growth rivaling that of the 2007 boom. There have been historical victories for conservation on both local and national levels, and yet Sportsman's Box knows that many of you are facing obstacles as it relates to fundraising and member activation. Combining the recent canceling of many trade shows, Sportsman's Box felt it was not only appropriate but essential to create a turn-key digital fundraising solution for the conservation minded NGO.

The Grab A Box (GAB) program launched with select groups in April 2020, enables NGO's to capture revenue, while bringing unique gear and a Golden Ticket sweepstakes experience to their members. To date, the program has generated over $250,000 in revenue for conservation. Due to the program's success, Sportsman's Box has now developed an additional long-term revenue share opportunity in conjunction with the initial revenue split.

"Sportsman's Box's GAB program provides a seamless alternative to traditional in-person fundraising events", said Jeff Ravenscroft, Regional Director of NWTF's Central Illinois Chapter.

After 10 successful GAB campaigns to date, SCI is another NGO benefiting greatly from Sportsman's Box's unique approach to fundraising. "In the age of COVID, Sportsman's Box successfully helps SCI with continued funding of hunting advocacy and conservation efforts through non-traditional means," said Lauren Hill, SCI Business Development Manager.

Sportsman's Box, the original hunting and fishing gear delivery service, is approaching the end of its 5th year of operation and what a year it has been. Riding on the coattails of 350% in YOY growth, the team has grown by 3x, warehouse space doubled, and the recently updated member portal has made the user experience just that much better. With all that being said, Sportsman's Box's goal is to leverage its success, along with the current environment to ensure the next generation of hunters and fishermen have land to explore, animals to hunt, and fish to catch.

"Since the inception of Sportsman's Box, our motivation has been about activating the outdoor recreationalist, and personalizing their shopping experience. The current environment plays directly into our strong suits, allowing us to inform and educate our members about the true heroes of the outdoor industry, the conversation groups fighting every day to protect our wild places for the next generation," said Joshua Stratton, Director of Brand & Product Partnerships at Sportsman's Box.

For more information please reach out to Joshua Stratton, 1-405-888-3416, [email protected]

SOURCE Sportsman's Box