Fact Base Raises $28.5 Million in Series C Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion and New Business Development

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact Base Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Masataka Takeuchi), operator of the drawing management system ZUMEN, today announced that it has raised a USD$28.5 million Series C round, led by global software investor Insight Partners.

Japan's manufacturing industry continues to face structural challenges such as labor shortages and a lack of successors. Many factories still rely heavily on paper-based and person-dependent processes, limiting productivity and global competitiveness. Meanwhile, the demand for digital transformation (DX) and supply chain resilience is growing worldwide, making the establishment of digital infrastructure in manufacturing a critical area for growth.

Against this backdrop, Fact Base has been addressing the operational challenges of small and mid-sized manufacturers through ZUMEN, its drawing management system that streamlines information sharing and order management from design to production. Over the past two years, the company's revenue has increased approximately 16-fold, the number of client companies has grown by 13 times, and its presence has expanded from Japan to 12 countries.

Looking to the Future

With this new round of funding, Fact Base will strengthen its overseas hiring and accelerate region-specific marketing initiatives. The company also plans to enter the European market in 2026, expanding its global footprint. In parallel, Fact Base will enhance the functionality of ZUMEN while launching new business lines to diversify its portfolio.

Fact Base aims to leverage its growing domestic and international customer base to develop direct procurement features and systems that facilitate inter-company collaboration. The company will continue to enhance its product offerings to contribute to factory automation (FA) and manufacturing efficiency.

Through continued expansion into Europe and beyond, Fact Base remains committed to realizing its mission of "making manufacturing seamless worldwide."

Insight Partners' First Japanese Investment

Fact Base's Series C round is the first investment that New York-based Insight Partners has made in a Japanese company. The firm's support is a vote of confidence in Fact Base and it's potential to transform manufacturing operations in Japan and around the world.

"We are pleased to announce that Fact Base has raised a total of 4.4 billion yen in funding from Insight Partners, a leading U.S. venture capital firm. This investment marks Insight Partners' first-ever investment in a Japanese company, which we believe is a strong validation that our product and business have reached a standard that can compete globally," said Masataka Takeuchi, CEO of Fact Base.

Continued Takeuchi, "As a Japan-born SaaS company, we have steadily built our track record overseas, particularly across Asia and North America. Our mission—to transform factory operations by starting with drawings and manufacturing data—comes from a uniquely Japanese perspective. We are confident that this approach allows us to present a new vision of what 'manufacturing excellence from Japan' can look like on the world stage."

Fact Base exists today thanks to the dedication of the factories and frontline teams who embrace continuous improvement and take on challenges. To meet their expectations, Fact Base will continue refining a product that serves the people on the ground and delivers lasting value across the manufacturing industry.

"For SME manufacturers, managing technical drawings is a manual and time-consuming process," said Max Wolff, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "With ZUMEN, Fact Base is not only freeing up manufacturers to perform more critical tasks – they are also creating a one-stop shop that minimizes manual searches, reduces errors, and accelerates time-to-delivery. We are delighted to partner with Fact Base on this exciting next chapter in their growth journey."

Organization and Hiring

As the business has scaled rapidly, Fact Base's organization has also expanded significantly —growing sixfold in headcount over the past two years. The company now operates a total of 11 offices — four in Japan and seven overseas — with approximately 34% of employees being non-Japanese nationals.

Fact Base is actively hiring across a wide range of roles, including engineering, sales, and customer success, to strengthen its organization in preparation for a future IPO.

About Fact Base Inc.

Founded in September 2022, Fact Base is a manufacturing SaaS startup with the mission to "make manufacturing seamless."

Its core product, ZUMEN, was developed to promote digital transformation (DX) among small and mid-sized manufacturers. Many production sites still rely on paper-based drawings and manual processes, making it difficult to manage and utilize accumulated design data effectively. ZUMEN solves these issues by centralizing drawings and related documents in the cloud, improving operational efficiency and supporting data-driven manufacturing across Japan's industrial landscape.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 875 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

